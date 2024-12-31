iifl-logo-icon 1
Autoriders International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

282.25
(4.98%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.81

58.74

65.01

60.23

yoy growth (%)

-66.27

-9.64

7.93

-4.41

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.92

-7.31

-7.18

-7.27

As % of sales

14.73

12.44

11.05

12.07

Other costs

-13.59

-41.76

-49.9

-43.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.6

71.09

76.74

72.43

Operating profit

3.3

9.66

7.93

9.33

OPM

16.66

16.45

12.19

15.49

Depreciation

-5.45

-5.74

-5.6

-6.28

Interest expense

-1.27

-1.68

-2.02

-2.5

Other income

1.08

1.03

0.29

0.82

Profit before tax

-2.33

3.27

0.59

1.37

Taxes

0.33

-1.15

-0.21

-0.23

Tax rate

-14.2

-35.2

-36.89

-17.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2

2.12

0.37

1.13

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.17

0

Net profit

-2

2.12

0.2

1.13

yoy growth (%)

-194.51

955.29

-82.34

31.85

NPM

-10.12

3.61

0.3

1.89

