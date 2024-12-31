Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.81
58.74
65.01
60.23
yoy growth (%)
-66.27
-9.64
7.93
-4.41
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.92
-7.31
-7.18
-7.27
As % of sales
14.73
12.44
11.05
12.07
Other costs
-13.59
-41.76
-49.9
-43.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.6
71.09
76.74
72.43
Operating profit
3.3
9.66
7.93
9.33
OPM
16.66
16.45
12.19
15.49
Depreciation
-5.45
-5.74
-5.6
-6.28
Interest expense
-1.27
-1.68
-2.02
-2.5
Other income
1.08
1.03
0.29
0.82
Profit before tax
-2.33
3.27
0.59
1.37
Taxes
0.33
-1.15
-0.21
-0.23
Tax rate
-14.2
-35.2
-36.89
-17.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2
2.12
0.37
1.13
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.17
0
Net profit
-2
2.12
0.2
1.13
yoy growth (%)
-194.51
955.29
-82.34
31.85
NPM
-10.12
3.61
0.3
1.89
