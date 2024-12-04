Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024: The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday December 04 2024 inter-alia to consider and allot 90000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 999/- per equity share (inclusive of premium of Rs. 989/- per equity share) on a Preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and in terms of approval accorded by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held for the purpose. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 4th December 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. Allotment of 90,000 Equity Shares on a Preferential basis.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024: The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended 30th September, 2024 were approved.

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024: The Board of Director of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Friday 11th October 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 11th October 2024, has considered and approved the following:

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024: The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday September 20 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at 4A Vikas Centre 104 S.V Road Santacruz (West) Mumbai- 400054. The Board Meeting to be held on 20/09/2024 Stands Cancelled. The aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024: The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 11.00 a.m. to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Janak Patel (DIN: 01826205) as an Independent Non- Executive Director subject to approval of members in ensuing AGM. 3. To decide the date of 39th Annual General Meeting for the F.Y. 2023-24. The meeting of Board of Directors was held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.00 p.m. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for Conducting the Secretarial Audit for the F.Y. 2024-25. Appointment of Internal Auditor M/S. Shah and Shahpatel for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024: The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at 11.00 a.m. to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Audit Report for the Fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors was held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 1.45 p.m. The Board of Directors in the meeting considered and approved following: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and statement of cash flows for the year ended as on that date. 2. Standalone Auditors Report for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors in its Meeting Held Today, Appointed Mrs. Agrima Shah (Membership No. A39324) as company secretary and compliance officer.

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024: The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday March 01 2024 at 4.00 p.m. to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Interim Dividend of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 1st March, 2024 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of 5% i.e. 0.50 per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Total payout of Interim Dividend is Rs. 2,45,070 /-(Rupees Two Lacs Forty Five Thousand Seventy Only). The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. Friday, 15th March, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend.

