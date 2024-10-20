iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Autoriders International Ltd EGM

282.25
(4.98%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Oct 20249 Nov 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other Applicable provision of SEBI (LODR),2015, We are pleased to inform you that Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of Autoriders International Limited is will be held on Friday 9th November 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) Newspaper publication for the Extra ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.10.2024) Enclosed herewith the gist of the Proceeding of the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Financial years 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) We hereby enclosed the Scrutinizers Report along with voting results dated 11.11.2024 for the EGM held on 9th November,2024. We hereby enclosed the Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 9th November,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Autoriders International Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Autoriders International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.