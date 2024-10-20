Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other Applicable provision of SEBI (LODR),2015, We are pleased to inform you that Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of Autoriders International Limited is will be held on Friday 9th November 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) Newspaper publication for the Extra ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.10.2024) Enclosed herewith the gist of the Proceeding of the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Financial years 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) We hereby enclosed the Scrutinizers Report along with voting results dated 11.11.2024 for the EGM held on 9th November,2024. We hereby enclosed the Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 9th November,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)