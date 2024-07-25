Autoriders International Ltd Summary

Autoriders International Limited, a part of Autoriders Group was established in July, 1994, to offer premium cars rental services in India. The Company, with an unbending commitment to uphold impeccable standards of service delivery quality, by putting the customer first in every area of its operations, is placed among the most trusted names in the industry. While Autoriders International are one of the few providers of self-drive rental cars in the country, they maintain an extensive fleet of chauffeur-driven cars. In addition, they offer airport transfer services and domestic and international tour packages. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing car rental services to majorly corporate business houses and tourists with all India networks of branches. Autoriders rents cars on Chauffeur drive as well as Self Drive. The long distance car rental with a driver is the most preferred way to discover charming country. A chauffeur is a person employed to drive a passenger motor vehicle, especially a luxury vehicle such as a large sedan or limousine. At Autoriders, one get the option to choose his /her favorite car from an extensive fleet of options, ranging from basic vehicles for city commuting, to some of the most luxurious options for that special day out, business errands, or simply to cover one while his/her car is out of action. Autoriders is a chauffeur-driven car rental service provider that allows to rent a car of his/her choice.In operation since 1994 under the Autoriders Rent-A-Car brand, the Company has grown to become the go-to car rental operator in the market. Their services are popular with Indian nationals and international travelers who avail other services, such as airport transfers and self-drive cars.