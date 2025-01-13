AVI Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.48
4.48
4.48
4.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.37
0.35
0.23
-0.25
Net Worth
4.85
4.83
4.71
4.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0.81
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.66
4.83
4.71
4.23
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.1
0.1
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.19
0.22
0.28
Networking Capital
5.36
4.47
3.54
3.91
Inventories
1.12
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1
1
2.44
1.79
Debtor Days
166.72
Other Current Assets
3.26
3.48
1.92
2.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.82
-0.87
Creditor Days
81.03
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.02
0.06
0.85
0.03
Total Assets
5.65
4.82
4.71
4.22
