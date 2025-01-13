iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AVI Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

12.5
(-3.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:53:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AVI Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.48

4.48

4.48

4.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.37

0.35

0.23

-0.25

Net Worth

4.85

4.83

4.71

4.23

Minority Interest

Debt

0.81

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.66

4.83

4.71

4.23

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.1

0.1

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.19

0.22

0.28

Networking Capital

5.36

4.47

3.54

3.91

Inventories

1.12

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1

1

2.44

1.79

Debtor Days

166.72

Other Current Assets

3.26

3.48

1.92

2.99

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.82

-0.87

Creditor Days

81.03

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.02

0.06

0.85

0.03

Total Assets

5.65

4.82

4.71

4.22

AVI Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AVI Polymers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.