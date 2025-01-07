iifl-logo-icon 1
AVI Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.89
(-0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.91

0.91

1.09

1.34

yoy growth (%)

329.97

-16.45

-18.92

-68.24

Raw materials

-3.63

-0.74

-0.72

-0.96

As % of sales

92.65

81.97

66.83

71.54

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.11

-0.11

As % of sales

2.32

11.34

10.97

8.73

Other costs

-0.06

-0.08

-0.24

-0.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.66

8.77

22.08

19.31

Operating profit

0.13

-0.01

0

0

OPM

3.35

-2.09

0.09

0.39

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.28

0.24

0

0

Profit before tax

0.41

0.22

0

0

Taxes

-0.07

-0.15

0.04

0.46

Tax rate

-18.36

-70.23

16,269.73

9,320.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

0.06

0.04

0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.34

0.06

0.04

0.46

yoy growth (%)

407.61

36.11

-89.42

7,464.59

NPM

8.67

7.35

4.51

34.6

