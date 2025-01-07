Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.91
0.91
1.09
1.34
yoy growth (%)
329.97
-16.45
-18.92
-68.24
Raw materials
-3.63
-0.74
-0.72
-0.96
As % of sales
92.65
81.97
66.83
71.54
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales
2.32
11.34
10.97
8.73
Other costs
-0.06
-0.08
-0.24
-0.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.66
8.77
22.08
19.31
Operating profit
0.13
-0.01
0
0
OPM
3.35
-2.09
0.09
0.39
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.28
0.24
0
0
Profit before tax
0.41
0.22
0
0
Taxes
-0.07
-0.15
0.04
0.46
Tax rate
-18.36
-70.23
16,269.73
9,320.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
0.06
0.04
0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.34
0.06
0.04
0.46
yoy growth (%)
407.61
36.11
-89.42
7,464.59
NPM
8.67
7.35
4.51
34.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.