SectorTrading
Open₹12.59
Prev. Close₹12.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹13
Day's Low₹12.01
52 Week's High₹14
52 Week's Low₹9.45
Book Value₹11.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.32
P/E114.45
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.48
4.48
4.48
4.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.37
0.35
0.23
-0.25
Net Worth
4.85
4.83
4.71
4.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.91
0.91
1.09
1.34
yoy growth (%)
329.97
-16.45
-18.92
-68.24
Raw materials
-3.63
-0.74
-0.72
-0.96
As % of sales
92.65
81.97
66.83
71.54
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.11
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.41
0.22
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.15
0.04
0.46
Working capital
0.41
0.24
0.26
1.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
329.97
-16.45
-18.92
-68.24
Op profit growth
-789
-1,877.07
-79.76
-20.14
EBIT growth
84.99
20,862.03
-79.76
-20.14
Net profit growth
407.61
36.11
-89.42
7,464.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mansukh Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dinesh Chauhan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Maulik Pradipkumar Shah
Director & Company Secretary
Monika Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jayesh Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AVI Polymers Ltd
Summary
AVI Polymers Limited, incorporated on 01 March, 1993 is engaged into manufacturing of polymer compounds for cables, plastics and textile industries. In 2003, the Company set up a trading division to venture into trading of Polymers. After a modest beginning, it slowly and gradually expanded the business activities into Specialty Chemical Industry. And presently, it is into wholesale trading of chemical business.Over the years, AVI has steadily developed into a high-performance trading house handling a wide and well-balanced portfolio of products like plastic & rubber compounds, dyes intermediates and detergent chemicals.
Read More
The AVI Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVI Polymers Ltd is ₹5.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AVI Polymers Ltd is 114.45 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVI Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVI Polymers Ltd is ₹9.45 and ₹14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AVI Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.27%, 3 Years at -33.95%, 1 Year at -0.79%, 6 Month at -1.25%, 3 Month at 6.24% and 1 Month at 2.94%.
