AVI Polymers Ltd Share Price

13
(3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open12.59
  • Day's High13
  • 52 Wk High14
  • Prev. Close12.59
  • Day's Low12.01
  • 52 Wk Low 9.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E114.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.04
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

AVI Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.59

Prev. Close

12.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

13

Day's Low

12.01

52 Week's High

14

52 Week's Low

9.45

Book Value

11.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.32

P/E

114.45

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

AVI Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

AVI Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AVI Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.16%

Non-Promoter- 74.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AVI Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.48

4.48

4.48

4.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.37

0.35

0.23

-0.25

Net Worth

4.85

4.83

4.71

4.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.91

0.91

1.09

1.34

yoy growth (%)

329.97

-16.45

-18.92

-68.24

Raw materials

-3.63

-0.74

-0.72

-0.96

As % of sales

92.65

81.97

66.83

71.54

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.11

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.41

0.22

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.15

0.04

0.46

Working capital

0.41

0.24

0.26

1.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

329.97

-16.45

-18.92

-68.24

Op profit growth

-789

-1,877.07

-79.76

-20.14

EBIT growth

84.99

20,862.03

-79.76

-20.14

Net profit growth

407.61

36.11

-89.42

7,464.59

No Record Found

AVI Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AVI Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mansukh Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dinesh Chauhan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Maulik Pradipkumar Shah

Director & Company Secretary

Monika Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jayesh Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AVI Polymers Ltd

Summary

AVI Polymers Limited, incorporated on 01 March, 1993 is engaged into manufacturing of polymer compounds for cables, plastics and textile industries. In 2003, the Company set up a trading division to venture into trading of Polymers. After a modest beginning, it slowly and gradually expanded the business activities into Specialty Chemical Industry. And presently, it is into wholesale trading of chemical business.Over the years, AVI has steadily developed into a high-performance trading house handling a wide and well-balanced portfolio of products like plastic & rubber compounds, dyes intermediates and detergent chemicals.
Company FAQs

What is the AVI Polymers Ltd share price today?

The AVI Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13 today.

What is the Market Cap of AVI Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVI Polymers Ltd is ₹5.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AVI Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AVI Polymers Ltd is 114.45 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AVI Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVI Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVI Polymers Ltd is ₹9.45 and ₹14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AVI Polymers Ltd?

AVI Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.27%, 3 Years at -33.95%, 1 Year at -0.79%, 6 Month at -1.25%, 3 Month at 6.24% and 1 Month at 2.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AVI Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AVI Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.83 %

