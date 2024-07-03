AVI Polymers Ltd Summary

AVI Polymers Limited, incorporated on 01 March, 1993 is engaged into manufacturing of polymer compounds for cables, plastics and textile industries. In 2003, the Company set up a trading division to venture into trading of Polymers. After a modest beginning, it slowly and gradually expanded the business activities into Specialty Chemical Industry. And presently, it is into wholesale trading of chemical business.Over the years, AVI has steadily developed into a high-performance trading house handling a wide and well-balanced portfolio of products like plastic & rubber compounds, dyes intermediates and detergent chemicals.