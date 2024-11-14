|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September2024. The Board of Directors has approved Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended on september 30,2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting to convene the Annual General Meeting and Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June2024 The Board of Directors has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June,2024 along with limited review report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March2024. The Board of Directors has considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Intimation for change in Directorate with effect from 1st April,2024 - Appointment and Cessation of Directors
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December,2023 The board of directors of the company has approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company. A copy of the said results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
