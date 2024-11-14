iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AVI Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

13.42
(9.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

AVI Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September2024. The Board of Directors has approved Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended on september 30,2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting to convene the Annual General Meeting and Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June2024 The Board of Directors has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June,2024 along with limited review report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March2024. The Board of Directors has considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Intimation for change in Directorate with effect from 1st April,2024 - Appointment and Cessation of Directors
Board Meeting13 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December,2023 The board of directors of the company has approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company. A copy of the said results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

AVI Polymers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AVI Polymers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.