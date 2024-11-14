Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September2024. The Board of Directors has approved Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended on september 30,2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting to convene the Annual General Meeting and Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June2024 The Board of Directors has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June,2024 along with limited review report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

AVI Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March2024. The Board of Directors has considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Intimation for change in Directorate with effect from 1st April,2024 - Appointment and Cessation of Directors

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024