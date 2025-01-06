AVI Products India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.14
0.12
-0.4
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.49
0.56
0.01
-0.53
Other operating items
Operating
0.49
0.61
0.06
-0.98
Capital expenditure
0.09
0.05
0
0.3
Free cash flow
0.58
0.66
0.06
-0.68
Equity raised
0.96
0.61
0.29
1.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.32
0.2
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.87
1.48
0.36
0.41
