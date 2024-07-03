Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹25.99
Prev. Close₹25.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹25.99
Day's Low₹25.99
52 Week's High₹34.47
52 Week's Low₹18.25
Book Value₹21.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.59
P/E54.15
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.31
2.58
2.58
1.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.74
1.96
1.76
0.54
Net Worth
7.05
4.54
4.34
1.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.38
4.09
3.6
2.07
yoy growth (%)
-41.86
13.79
73.68
16.74
Raw materials
-1.61
-2.8
-2.39
-1.51
As % of sales
67.69
68.39
66.57
72.92
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.31
-0.28
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.14
0.12
-0.4
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.49
0.56
0.01
-0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.86
13.79
73.68
16.74
Op profit growth
-99.42
-4.01
-139.92
-234.24
EBIT growth
-32.03
31.49
-134
-193.44
Net profit growth
-53.6
8.25
-128.15
-248.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Avinash D Vora
Non Executive Director
PRADEEP JOSHI
Independent Director
Daksha Nilesh Vora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bijal Yogesh Durgavale
Independent Director
Abhishek Nilesh Vora
Independent Director
Vimal Desai
Non Executive Director
Vikram A Vora
Independent Director
Kamlesh Bhagwandas Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AVI Products India Ltd
Summary
AVI Products India Limited was incorporated on 07 March, 1989. Initially, the Company was doing trading business in chemicals and ecommerce. The Company is presently trading in Dental and Healthcare products and in distribution of food and beverages products more specifically in Ice Creams and Fast Food, offering Franchisees under the brand IFRUIT products. The Company is planning to to open a chain of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) to serve the growing demand of fast food.The Company now started marketing Indian made endodontic files which is a fast-moving product in Dentistry. It is using the Digital Marketing platforms to reach end users directly thereby passing on the benefit of by-passing dealer margin to the end user. The brand of IFRUIT franchisee have reached all corners of the country and more entrepreneurs are seeking the franchisee in medium and smaller cities and towns to enhance their earnings.Initially IFRUIT Ice cream parlors were opened in Mumbai and run by the Company, the machinery was imported. As the concept caught on, entrepreneurs requested the Company for taking franchisees of IRUIT. Till now, over 40 outlets have been opened across the country. The Company has designed 5 different franchisee models to suit different budgets and local demands and are now targeting to grow to 200 franchisees in the next 2 years.
Read More
The AVI Products India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVI Products India Ltd is ₹8.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AVI Products India Ltd is 54.15 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVI Products India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVI Products India Ltd is ₹18.25 and ₹34.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AVI Products India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.38%, 3 Years at -14.10%, 1 Year at -18.78%, 6 Month at 14.95%, 3 Month at 2.93% and 1 Month at 16.03%.
