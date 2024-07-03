Summary

AVI Products India Limited was incorporated on 07 March, 1989. Initially, the Company was doing trading business in chemicals and ecommerce. The Company is presently trading in Dental and Healthcare products and in distribution of food and beverages products more specifically in Ice Creams and Fast Food, offering Franchisees under the brand IFRUIT products. The Company is planning to to open a chain of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) to serve the growing demand of fast food.The Company now started marketing Indian made endodontic files which is a fast-moving product in Dentistry. It is using the Digital Marketing platforms to reach end users directly thereby passing on the benefit of by-passing dealer margin to the end user. The brand of IFRUIT franchisee have reached all corners of the country and more entrepreneurs are seeking the franchisee in medium and smaller cities and towns to enhance their earnings.Initially IFRUIT Ice cream parlors were opened in Mumbai and run by the Company, the machinery was imported. As the concept caught on, entrepreneurs requested the Company for taking franchisees of IRUIT. Till now, over 40 outlets have been opened across the country. The Company has designed 5 different franchisee models to suit different budgets and local demands and are now targeting to grow to 200 franchisees in the next 2 years.

Read More