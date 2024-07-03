iifl-logo-icon 1
AVI Products India Ltd Share Price

25.99
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.99
  • Day's High25.99
  • 52 Wk High34.47
  • Prev. Close25.99
  • Day's Low25.99
  • 52 Wk Low 18.25
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E54.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.45
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

AVI Products India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

25.99

Prev. Close

25.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

25.99

Day's Low

25.99

52 Week's High

34.47

52 Week's Low

18.25

Book Value

21.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.59

P/E

54.15

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

AVI Products India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Oct, 2024

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

AVI Products India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AVI Products India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.68%

Non-Promoter- 76.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AVI Products India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.31

2.58

2.58

1.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.74

1.96

1.76

0.54

Net Worth

7.05

4.54

4.34

1.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.38

4.09

3.6

2.07

yoy growth (%)

-41.86

13.79

73.68

16.74

Raw materials

-1.61

-2.8

-2.39

-1.51

As % of sales

67.69

68.39

66.57

72.92

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.31

-0.28

-0.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

0.14

0.12

-0.4

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.49

0.56

0.01

-0.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.86

13.79

73.68

16.74

Op profit growth

-99.42

-4.01

-139.92

-234.24

EBIT growth

-32.03

31.49

-134

-193.44

Net profit growth

-53.6

8.25

-128.15

-248.06

No Record Found

AVI Products India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AVI Products India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Avinash D Vora

Non Executive Director

PRADEEP JOSHI

Independent Director

Daksha Nilesh Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bijal Yogesh Durgavale

Independent Director

Abhishek Nilesh Vora

Independent Director

Vimal Desai

Non Executive Director

Vikram A Vora

Independent Director

Kamlesh Bhagwandas Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AVI Products India Ltd

Summary

AVI Products India Limited was incorporated on 07 March, 1989. Initially, the Company was doing trading business in chemicals and ecommerce. The Company is presently trading in Dental and Healthcare products and in distribution of food and beverages products more specifically in Ice Creams and Fast Food, offering Franchisees under the brand IFRUIT products. The Company is planning to to open a chain of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) to serve the growing demand of fast food.The Company now started marketing Indian made endodontic files which is a fast-moving product in Dentistry. It is using the Digital Marketing platforms to reach end users directly thereby passing on the benefit of by-passing dealer margin to the end user. The brand of IFRUIT franchisee have reached all corners of the country and more entrepreneurs are seeking the franchisee in medium and smaller cities and towns to enhance their earnings.Initially IFRUIT Ice cream parlors were opened in Mumbai and run by the Company, the machinery was imported. As the concept caught on, entrepreneurs requested the Company for taking franchisees of IRUIT. Till now, over 40 outlets have been opened across the country. The Company has designed 5 different franchisee models to suit different budgets and local demands and are now targeting to grow to 200 franchisees in the next 2 years.
Company FAQs

What is the AVI Products India Ltd share price today?

The AVI Products India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of AVI Products India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVI Products India Ltd is ₹8.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AVI Products India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AVI Products India Ltd is 54.15 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AVI Products India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVI Products India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVI Products India Ltd is ₹18.25 and ₹34.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AVI Products India Ltd?

AVI Products India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.38%, 3 Years at -14.10%, 1 Year at -18.78%, 6 Month at 14.95%, 3 Month at 2.93% and 1 Month at 16.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AVI Products India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AVI Products India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.32 %

