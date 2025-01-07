iifl-logo-icon 1
AVI Products India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.5
(2.51%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.38

4.09

3.6

2.07

yoy growth (%)

-41.86

13.79

73.68

16.74

Raw materials

-1.61

-2.8

-2.39

-1.51

As % of sales

67.69

68.39

66.57

72.92

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.31

-0.28

-0.39

As % of sales

10.47

7.8

8.01

18.81

Other costs

-0.51

-0.79

-0.72

-0.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.79

19.41

20.2

30.94

Operating profit

0

0.18

0.18

-0.47

OPM

0.04

4.39

5.21

-22.68

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.02

0

-0.01

Other income

0.16

0.05

0

0.13

Profit before tax

0.06

0.14

0.12

-0.4

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-15.6

-15.6

-11

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.12

0.11

-0.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.12

0.11

-0.4

yoy growth (%)

-53.6

8.25

-128.15

-248.06

NPM

2.39

2.99

3.14

-19.42

