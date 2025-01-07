Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.38
4.09
3.6
2.07
yoy growth (%)
-41.86
13.79
73.68
16.74
Raw materials
-1.61
-2.8
-2.39
-1.51
As % of sales
67.69
68.39
66.57
72.92
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.31
-0.28
-0.39
As % of sales
10.47
7.8
8.01
18.81
Other costs
-0.51
-0.79
-0.72
-0.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.79
19.41
20.2
30.94
Operating profit
0
0.18
0.18
-0.47
OPM
0.04
4.39
5.21
-22.68
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.02
0
-0.01
Other income
0.16
0.05
0
0.13
Profit before tax
0.06
0.14
0.12
-0.4
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-15.6
-15.6
-11
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.12
0.11
-0.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.12
0.11
-0.4
yoy growth (%)
-53.6
8.25
-128.15
-248.06
NPM
2.39
2.99
3.14
-19.42
