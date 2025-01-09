AVI Products India Ltd Management Discussions

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This report contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements can thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT:

The Company is operating from 110, Manish Ind Estate No. 4, Navghar Road, Vasai (E), Dist: Palghar- 401210, Maharashtra, India.

PERFORMANCE:

The Company is in the business of trading in Dental and Healthcare products. The company is planning to set up healthcare centres across India in Tier 1 & 2 cities. The company will work with established brands in various treatment areas of healthcare.

Dental & Healthcare Products:

The company has now started marketing locally made Dental Products & Machinery and has tied up with major local manufacturers in fast moving dental products. The local products are proving better in quality and competitive in price. The price of imported dental goods has increased substantially due to the increase in freight charges, hence this gives us an opportunity to market locally made dental products. We are using the Digital Marketing platforms as well as offline marketing resources to reach end users directly, thereby passing on the benefit by-passing dealer margin to the end user.

Healthcare Centres across India:

The company is in the process of setting up to 300 healthcare centres across India in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and have already reached an agreement with an established brand, SABKADENTIST who are leaders in dental healthcare. The company will also work with other established brands in various areas of healthcare and is also having active conversations with prominent clinicians across healthcare specializations for partnering for OPD consultations and services. The healthcare centers will also facilitate consulting business for healthcare by facilitating prominent doctors in patient acquisition and OPD management.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is in the business of distribution of dental and healthcare products and will be stepping into the healthcare center business. The dental and healthcare segments have shown similar performance trends.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The fundamental growth drivers of the countrys economy as well as our Company continue to remain strong despite the pressures of slowdown and inflationary conditions prevalent till recently in the nation and also globally. The dental products business is in discussion with new companies for onboarding for its distribution platform. The threats to the segments in which the Company operates are volatility in Exchange rate, pricing pressure arising due to competition from low-cost suppliers, technology up-gradation, severe competition amongst competitors.

MANAGEMENT TEAM:

The existing management has a strong technical and management knowledge and experience in the distribution business. Mr. Avinash Vora, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company is an entrepreneur and is having vast knowledge and expertise in handling various business including the business of the Company. Mr. Vikram Vora, Whole Time Director of the Company and he was a MMS Marketing. Having past experience of working for Indias largest private bank, he brings in great value to the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the business operations geared towards achieving efficiency in its various business operations, safeguarding assets, optimum utilization of resources and compliance with statutory regulations. The management is ensuring an effective internal control system to safeguard the assets of the Company. Efforts for continued improvement of internal control system are being consistently made in this regard. The Company has cleared secured bank liability against assets.

HUMAN RESOURCES VIS-?-VIS INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year under review. The industrial relations with staff and officers are cordial during the year under review. All issues pertaining to staff matters are resolved in harmonious and cordial manner.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand /supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, and other statutes and other incidental factors.