Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for change in RTA

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Avi Products India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; 2. Any other matter with permission of the Board Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Result for Q E 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Avi Products India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting the Board of Directors of the Company held on today at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.40 p.m the registered office of the Company inter alia, Considered and approved following: 1.Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024. 2.Reappointment of M/S VKMG & Associates LLP Companies Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Avi Products India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; 2. To consider and approve the Limits for Related Party Transactions and obtain members approval in upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Any other matter with permission of the Board Revised Outcome of Board Meeting for Audited Financial result For the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results For the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Result for the year ended March 31 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024