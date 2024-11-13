iifl-logo-icon 1
AVI Products India Ltd Board Meeting

23.02
(-11.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

AVI Products CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for change in RTA
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Avi Products India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; 2. Any other matter with permission of the Board Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Result for Q E 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Avi Products India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting the Board of Directors of the Company held on today at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.40 p.m the registered office of the Company inter alia, Considered and approved following: 1.Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024. 2.Reappointment of M/S VKMG & Associates LLP Companies Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Avi Products India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; 2. To consider and approve the Limits for Related Party Transactions and obtain members approval in upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Any other matter with permission of the Board Revised Outcome of Board Meeting for Audited Financial result For the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results For the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Result for the year ended March 31 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Avi Products India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; Outcome of Board Meeting UFR 311202023 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

