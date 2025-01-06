iifl-logo-icon 1
Aviva Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

30.05
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.61

1.61

1.65

2.94

Net Worth

3.11

3.11

3.15

4.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0.76

0.76

0.79

0.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

3.87

3.87

3.95

4.63

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

1.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.67

1.63

1.69

0.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.19

2.22

2.22

2.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.18

0.08

0.04

0.15

Debtor Days

576.31

Other Current Assets

2.35

2.35

2.37

2.43

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

0

0

-0.12

Creditor Days

461.05

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.21

-0.19

-0.08

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.07

Total Assets

3.87

3.87

3.96

4.64

