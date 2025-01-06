Aviva Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.61
1.61
1.65
2.94
Net Worth
3.11
3.11
3.15
4.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0.76
0.76
0.79
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
3.87
3.87
3.95
4.63
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
1.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.67
1.63
1.69
0.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.19
2.22
2.22
2.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.08
0.04
0.15
Debtor Days
576.31
Other Current Assets
2.35
2.35
2.37
2.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
0
0
-0.12
Creditor Days
461.05
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.21
-0.19
-0.08
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
3.87
3.87
3.96
4.64
