SectorTrading
Open₹29.47
Prev. Close₹28.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹29.47
Day's Low₹29.47
52 Week's High₹29.47
52 Week's Low₹23.5
Book Value₹20.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.61
1.61
1.65
2.94
Net Worth
3.11
3.11
3.15
4.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0
1.35
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-1.21
0
As % of sales
0
0
89.48
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.02
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
-0.74
0.9
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
-106.57
1,708.62
-93.22
129.65
EBIT growth
-47.66
-50.54
271.34
-119.25
Net profit growth
81.44
-92.78
256.11
-118.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhavinbhai S Patel
Director & CFO
Shetna B Patel
Independent Director
Chetan Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KHUSHBU GARG
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Aviva Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Ankush Electronics & Electricals in Ocotber, 1984 to carry out manufacturing and trading in electrical goods and services. Later in February 1992, it was acquired by the Gupta group where after it diversified into textiles trading activities and its name was changed to Ankush Synthetics Limited and thereafter to Aviva Industries Ltd in November 2005. The Company has been at the forefront of Glass Mosaic production in India, spanning almost 4 decades of production. Founded in 1984, Aviva was a Denim Manufacturing unit that was then taken over by present Promoters and has been functioning since then in the Glass Mosaic Industry. The Company has its business of trading and Manufacturing of Glass and Glass Mosaic Products and Construction Chemicals from the trading of textiles.The Company is relatively less susceptible to fashion changes than apparel business because fabric is an intermediary product and is usually manufactured according to design and patterns provided by apparel manufacturers. Design and texture of fabric can be quickly updated to meet customers specifications. The end of Multi Fibre Agreement (MFA) quota restrictions on textile products has resulted in price competition among suppliers from low cost economics, the Company could face pricing pressure as various suppliers who were restrained by quotas start competing for same orders in the international markets.
The Aviva Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aviva Industries Ltd is ₹4.42 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Aviva Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.44 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aviva Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aviva Industries Ltd is ₹23.5 and ₹29.47 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Aviva Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.33%, 3 Years at 47.04%, 1 Year at 9.35%, 6 Month at 22.95%, 3 Month at 18.26% and 1 Month at 3.99%.
