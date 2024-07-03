iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aviva Industries Ltd Share Price

29.47
(1.97%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.47
  • Day's High29.47
  • 52 Wk High29.47
  • Prev. Close28.9
  • Day's Low29.47
  • 52 Wk Low 23.5
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aviva Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

29.47

Prev. Close

28.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

29.47

Day's Low

29.47

52 Week's High

29.47

52 Week's Low

23.5

Book Value

20.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aviva Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Aviva Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aviva Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.30%

Non-Promoter- 34.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aviva Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.61

1.61

1.65

2.94

Net Worth

3.11

3.11

3.15

4.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

0

1.35

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-1.21

0

As % of sales

0

0

89.48

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.02

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

-0.74

0.9

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

-106.57

1,708.62

-93.22

129.65

EBIT growth

-47.66

-50.54

271.34

-119.25

Net profit growth

81.44

-92.78

256.11

-118.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aviva Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aviva Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhavinbhai S Patel

Director & CFO

Shetna B Patel

Independent Director

Chetan Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KHUSHBU GARG

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aviva Industries Ltd

Summary

Aviva Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Ankush Electronics & Electricals in Ocotber, 1984 to carry out manufacturing and trading in electrical goods and services. Later in February 1992, it was acquired by the Gupta group where after it diversified into textiles trading activities and its name was changed to Ankush Synthetics Limited and thereafter to Aviva Industries Ltd in November 2005. The Company has been at the forefront of Glass Mosaic production in India, spanning almost 4 decades of production. Founded in 1984, Aviva was a Denim Manufacturing unit that was then taken over by present Promoters and has been functioning since then in the Glass Mosaic Industry. The Company has its business of trading and Manufacturing of Glass and Glass Mosaic Products and Construction Chemicals from the trading of textiles.The Company is relatively less susceptible to fashion changes than apparel business because fabric is an intermediary product and is usually manufactured according to design and patterns provided by apparel manufacturers. Design and texture of fabric can be quickly updated to meet customers specifications. The end of Multi Fibre Agreement (MFA) quota restrictions on textile products has resulted in price competition among suppliers from low cost economics, the Company could face pricing pressure as various suppliers who were restrained by quotas start competing for same orders in the international markets.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aviva Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aviva Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aviva Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aviva Industries Ltd is ₹4.42 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aviva Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aviva Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.44 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aviva Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aviva Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aviva Industries Ltd is ₹23.5 and ₹29.47 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Aviva Industries Ltd?

Aviva Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.33%, 3 Years at 47.04%, 1 Year at 9.35%, 6 Month at 22.95%, 3 Month at 18.26% and 1 Month at 3.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aviva Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aviva Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aviva Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.