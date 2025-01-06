Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0
1.35
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-1.21
0
As % of sales
0
0
89.48
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
As % of sales
38.14
0
3.56
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.09
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.66
0
7.36
0
Operating profit
0
-0.1
0
-0.08
OPM
7.18
0
-0.42
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0
0.11
0.03
0.09
Profit before tax
0
0
0.02
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-32.21
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.02
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.02
0
yoy growth (%)
81.44
-92.78
256.11
-118.68
NPM
3.39
0
1.81
0
