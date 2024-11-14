iifl-logo-icon 1
Aviva Industries Ltd Board Meeting

30.05
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Aviva Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
AVIVA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to transact business as per agenda items and any other business with the permission of Chairperson. 1. To consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and Considered, approved and took on record the standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter/Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation along with Limited Review Report by the Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Aviva Industries Limited at their meeting held on Friday, 06th September, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Consider and Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the reports of the Board of Directors (the Board) and Audit report 2. Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, of M/s M k Samdani & Co. as Scrutinizer of the Company for the year 2023-2024. 3. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21th September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28th September, 2024 4. Any other business with the permission of chair.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
AVIVA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to transact business as per agenda items and any other business with the permission of Chairperson. 1. To consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Aviva Industries Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14% August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered, approved and took on record the standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation along with Limited Review Report by the Auditor of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
AVIVA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 to transact business as per following agenda items : 1. To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Aviva Industries Limited at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered, approved and took on record the standalone Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation alongwith Auditors Report of the Company and declaration of unmodified opinion. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
AVIVA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of directors of Aviva Industries Ltd at their meeting held on Saturday, 10th February, 2024 has interlia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered, approved and took on record unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 as per Regulation 33 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

