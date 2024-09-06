Your Directors take pleasure in presenting their report on the business and operations of your Company along with Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

Financial Performance:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 57.57 69.15 Other Revenues 0.00 2.14 Total Revenue received (A) 57.57 71.30 Interest/ Finance Costs 0.00 0.00 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 Employment Expenses 4.50 4.01 Other Expenses 5.93 6.44 Total Expenses (B) 61.02 70.26 Profit / (Loss) before Tax (A-B) (3.45) 0.59 Less: Current Tax 0.00 0.00 Deferred Tax 0.00 0.00 Taxes of Earlier Year 0.00 -0.03 Profit / (Loss) after Tax (3.45) 0.56

Review of Performance

During the Year 2023-24, the Company has earned total income of Rs. 57.57 (in lakhs) from its business activities. The total expense for the year stands at Rs. 61.02 (in lakhs). The Company has incurred loss of Rs. 3.45 (in lakhs) in the Financial Year 2023-2024 as compared to Rs. 0.56 (in lakhs) in the Previous Year 2022-2023.

The Board is continuously making efforts to expand the operations of the Company which can benefit to the Company and its stakeholders as well.

Dividend & Reserves

In view of the inadequate profit made during the year, your Directors does not recommend any dividend for the year 2023-2024 (previous year Nil).

All the amount of loss incurred is adjusted in the Retained earnings.

Change in Nature of Business

During the year under review, there is no change in the Nature of business activities carried out by the Company.

Changes to Share Capital

At present the Authorized Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 18,00,00,000 divided into 18000000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and the Paid-up Share Capital stands at Rs. 1,49,90,000 divided into 1499000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each. There has been no change in the share capital during the period ended 31st March, 2024.

Public Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from Shareholders and Public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. There were no deposits, which were claimed and remained unpaid by the Company as on 31st March, 2024.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Constitution of Board

During the Financial Year 2023-2024, the Board of the Company comprised of four Directors, out of which one was Promoter Directors, one was non promoter director and two were non-promoter Independent Directors. The Directors comprised by the Board of the Company as on the date of this Report is as follows:

No. of Committee^ Name of Director Category Cum Designation Date of Appointment at current term Total Directorship in which Director is Member in which Director is Chairman No. of Shares held as on 31st March, 2023 Mr. Bharvin Patel Chairman and Managing Director (Promoter) October 1, 2017 5 2 - 9,78,891 Equity Shares Mrs. Shetna Patel Director September 29, 2018 2 3 0 - Mr. Chetan Gandhi Independent Director January 31, 2017 5 3 3 -

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, in pursuance of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company is exempted from requirement of having composition of Board as per Listing Regulations.

None of the Directors of Board is a member of more than ten Committees or Chairman of more than five committees across all the Public companies in which they are Director. The necessary disclosures regarding Committee positions have been made by all the Directors.

None of the Director of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director in any Listed Company and is holding position of Independent Director in more than 3 Listed Companies. None of the Director of the Company is holding position as Independent Director in more than 7 Listed Companies. Further, none of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as a Director pursuant to Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting

Regular meetings of the Board are held at least once in a quarter, inter-alia, to review the quarterly results of the Company. Additional Board meetings are convened to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses. The Board meetings are generally held at the corporate office of the Company situated in the State of Gujarat.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 5 (Five) times viz;, 30th May, 2023, 14th August, 2024, 08th September, 2023, 10th November, 2023, and 10th February, 2024.

Name of Director Mr. Bharvin Patel Mrs. Shetna Patel Mr. Chetan Gandhi Number of Board Meeting held 5 5 5 Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend 5 5 5 Number of Board Meeting attended 5 5 5 Presence at the previous AGM Yes Yes Yes

Changes In Directors

During Financial Year 2023-2024, no director was appointed.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and Section 152 of the Companies Act 2013, Mr. Bharvin Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. He, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment as such. The Board of Directors recommends his appointment on the Board.

Independent Directors

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, as on date of this report, the Company has one Non-Promoter Independent Directors in line with the Companies Act, 2013. A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 10th February, 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as whole and of the chairman and assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company Management and Board. The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company at www.avivaindustries.com.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Director declares that the Independent Directors in the opinion of the Board are:

i. Persons of integrity and they possess relevant expertise and experience;

ii. Not a promoter of the Company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company;

iii. Have/had no pecuniary relationship with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or promoter or directors of the said companies during the two immediately preceding financial year or during the current financial year;

iv. None of their relatives have or had pecuniary relationship or transactions with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or promoter or directors of the said companies amounting to two percent or more of its gross turnover or total income or fifty lakh rupees whichever is lower during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year.

v. who, neither himself nor any of his relatives holds or has held the position of a key managerial personnel or is or has been employee of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed; is or has been an employee or proprietor or a partner, in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed, of a firm of auditors or company secretaries in practice or cost auditors of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company; or

Any legal or a consulting firm that has or had any transaction with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company amounting to ten per cent. or more of the gross turnover of such firm;

Holds together with his relatives two percent or more of the total voting power of the company; or is a Chief Executive or director, by whatever name called, of any non-profit organization that receives twenty-five percent or more of its receipts from the Company, any of its promoters, directors or its holding, subsidiary or associate company or that holds two per cent or more of the total voting power of the company; or possess such other qualifications as prescribed in Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Performance Evaluation

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act.

o The performance of the board was evaluated by the board, after seeking inputs from all the directors, on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc.

o The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

o The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the performance of chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Separate meeting of independent directors was held to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In preparation of annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 on going concern basis.

e) The Directors had laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

Your Company has constituted several Committees in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes, details of which are given hereunder.

1. Audit Committee

Audit Committee meeting is generally held once in quarter for the purpose of recommending the quarterly/half yearly/ yearly financial results. The Audit Committee met four times during the financial year 2023-2024 viz; 30th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 10th November, 2023, 10th February, 2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of Director Category Designation Committee meeting attended in the F.Y. 2023- 2024 Mr. Chetan Gandhi Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman 4 Ms. Shetna Patel Director Member 4 Mr. Bharvin Patel Managing Director Member 4

Mr. Chetan Gandhi, the Chairman of the Committee had attended last Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2023.

Vigil Mechanism

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of companys Code of Conduct. Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in exceptional cases.

The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.avivaindustries.com.

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Company has formed Nomination and Remuneration committee in line with the provisions Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings are generally held for identifying the person who is qualified to become Directors and may be appointed in senior management and recommending their appointments and removal. During the year under review, one meeting held on 14th August, 2024 inter alia, to recommend the appointment of KMPs and to review the performance of Directors of the Company.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of Director Category Designation Committee meeting attended in the F.Y. 2023-2024 Mr. Chetan Gandhi Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman 1 Ms. Shetna Patel Director Member 1

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Company has, in order to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company and in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 devised a policy on Nomination and Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. Key points of the Policy are:

A. Policy on Appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Personnel

The policy is formulated to identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director, KMP and Senior Management personnel and recommend to the Board for his / her appointment. A person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he/ she is considered for appointment. In case of appointment of Independent Director, the Committee shall satisfy itself with regard to the independent nature of the Director vis-?-vis the Company so as to enable the Board to discharge its function and duties effectively.

B. Policy on remuneration of Director, key managerial personnel and senior management personnel

The Company remuneration policy is driven by the success and performance of the Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel vis-?-vis the Company. The Company philosophy is to align them and provide adequate compensation with the Objective of the Company so that the compensation is used as a strategic tool that helps us to attract, retain and motivate highly talented individuals who are committed to the core value of the Company.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company at www.avivaindustries.com.

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Company has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee mainly to focus on the redressal of Shareholders / Investors Grievances, if any, like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non-receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc. During the year under review, Stakeholders Relationship Committee met one times during the financial year 2023-2024 on 14th August, 2024. And the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of Director Category Designation Committee meeting attended in F.Y. 2023- 2024 Ms. Shetna Patel Director Chairman 1 Mr. Chetan Gandhi Non-Executive Independent Director Member 1 Mr. Bharvin Patel Managing Director Member 1

Risk Management

The Company is aware of the risks associated with the business. It regularly analyses and takes corrective actions for managing/ mitigating the same. The Company has framed a Risk Management Framework for risk assessment and risk minimization which is periodically reviewed to ensure smooth operation and effective management control. The Audit Committee also reviews the adequacy of the risk management framework of the Company, the key risks associated with the business and measure and steps in place to minimize the same.

Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace

The Company had one woman Director. Further there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported during the year under review, in terms of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statement.

Material changes and commitment affecting financial position of the Company

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of financial year of the Company and the date of this report.

Web Link of Annual Return

The Annual Return for the financial year 2023-24 is available at https://avivaindustries.com/

Particulars of the employees

The ratio of the remuneration of each whole-time director to the median of employees remuneration as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure A.

Internal financial control

Your Company has laid down the set of standards, processes and structure which enables to implement internal financial control across the Organization and ensure that the same are adequate and operating effectively. To maintain the objectivity and independence of Internal Audit, the Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with the operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of Internal Auditor, the process owners undertake the corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the Control. Significant audit observation and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board. However, during the year, no significant audit observation was found.

Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

A. Conservation of Energy

i.) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: None

ii.) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: None

iii.) The capital investment on energy conservation equipment: None

B. Technology Absorption

i.) The effort made towards technology absorption: None

ii.) The benefit derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: None

iii.) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)

a. The details of technology imported: None

b. The year of import: None

c. Whether the technology has been fully absorbed: None

d. If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: None

iv.) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: None

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Expenditure: i.) Details of Foreign Exchange Earnings: Nil

Details of Foreign Exchange Expenditure: Nil

Internal Auditor

The Board has appointed Internal Auditor of the Company. The Internal Auditor is appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on a yearly basis, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Internal Auditor reports its findings on the internal audit of the Company to the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis. The scope of internal audit is approved by the Audit Committee.

Statutory Auditors

M/s. P Singhvi & Associates., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 113602W), is proposed to be appointed as Statutory Auditor of the company, for a period of 5 years, commencing from the conclusion of 37th AGM till the conclusion of the 42nd AGM of the Company to be held in year 2026.

The Auditors Report for FY 2023-24 as submitted by the Statutory Auditors form a part of this Annual Report and neither contains any qualification, reservation nor adverse remark.

The Board has duly reviewed the Statutory Auditors Report on the Accounts. The observations and comments, appearing in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further explanation / clarification by the Board of Directors as provided under section 134 of the Act.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor of M/s M K SAMDANI & Co., Company Secretaries , (COP No. 21853), Ahmedabad, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure B.

Regarding qualification and remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report, your Board offers the following explanation:

Secretarial Auditor Observations Management Comments During the secretarial audit for the financial year under review, it was observed that the company did not properly constitute committees with required members as required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable regulations. Company is looking for good suitable candidate for the said post we will fill the said post as soon as possible. The Company Secretary of the Company resigned from his post on 16th March, 2024 after that there was no further appointment in the Company. Company is looking for good suitable candidate for the said post we will fill the said post as soon as possible. The UDIN for financials for the quarter and year ended March 2023 and March 2024 was generated in the month of August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. Generation of UDIN is domain of Chartered Accountant and will be taken care in the future times.

Reporting of Fraud

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) IFRS Converged Standards

Your Company had adopted Ind AS with effect from April 1, 2017 pursuant to Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification dated February 16, 2015 notifying the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015. Your Company has provided Ind AS Financials for the year ended March 31, 2024 along with comparable as on March 31, 2023.

Compliance with the provisions of SS 1 and SS 2

The applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of

Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly complied by your Company.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Your attention is drawn to the perception and business outlook of your management for your company for current year and for the industry in which it operates including its position and perceived trends in near future. The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached and forms part of this Directors Report as Annexure C.

Corporate Governance

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Governance, although few of the information are provided in this report of Directors under relevant heading.

Contracts and Arrangements with Related Parties

During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has not entered into any of the contracts and arrangements with a related parties covered under section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, the Company had entered into various contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which are mentioned in Form AOC-2 as Annexure D.

General Disclosure

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations, to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year. Your Directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions occur on these items during the year under review;

(i) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act;

(ii) Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

(iii) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and ESOS;

(iv) Annual Report and other compliances on Corporate Social Responsibility;

(v) There is no revision in the Board Report or Financial Statement;

(vi) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and companys operations in future;

(vii) Information on subsidiary, associate and joint venture companies.

Acknowledgment

Your company & Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the assistance and cooperation extended by Investors, Bankers, Business Associates, and Government. We are deeply grateful to shareholders for their continued faith, confidence and support to the company.