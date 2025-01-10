Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24
24
24.92
24.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.67
89.06
78.14
76.74
Net Worth
120.67
113.06
103.06
101.66
Minority Interest
Debt
108.91
104.2
0
9.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
229.58
217.26
103.06
111.28
Fixed Assets
0.7
0.27
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
158.6
99.61
64.5
64.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.75
0.9
0.95
Networking Capital
16.8
53.24
0.41
23.92
Inventories
0
30.27
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.77
6.87
9.31
8.13
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
21.03
22.04
20.14
16.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.99
-5.92
-28.96
-0.79
Cash
0.21
3.89
0.42
2.68
Total Assets
176.49
157.76
66.26
91.86
