SectorFinance
Open₹23.9
Prev. Close₹23.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,268.09
Day's High₹25.75
Day's Low₹21.55
52 Week's High₹23.42
52 Week's Low₹7.72
Book Value₹6.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)700.96
P/E39.75
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24
24
24.92
24.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.67
89.06
78.14
76.74
Net Worth
120.67
113.06
103.06
101.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.88
-16.34
29.9
-5.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
123.59
211.37
83.76
68.09
68.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
123.59
211.37
83.76
68.09
68.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.18
17.76
31.72
26.15
14.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Govind Prasad Agrawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shyam Sunder lal gupta
Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Kumar.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashu Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhupinder Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal
Reports by Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd
Summary
A Category-I Merchant Banker, Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd was incorporated Ashtan Capital and Management Services Pvt Ltd. in September 1991. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in May92 and its name got changed to Allianz Caoital & Manaaement Services Ltd in Nov.92. Later on, name of the Company was again changed to Almondz Capital & Management Services Limited in January 2007 and thereafter to Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited in 2013.The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 7, 2008 as a non deposit accepting non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) and is involved in providing loans and advances to corporations as well as sub-broker advisory services. The company, being an integrated financial services, was promoted by Ashwajit Singh. It provides a host of financial services like leasing, bill discounting, inter-corporate deposits, merchant banking, project advisory, corporate recruitment services and systems design and study. The Company obtained OTC dealership and is a Principal Member of the NSE.In 2007, Company acquired 75,10,000 Equity Shares of Almondz Capital Markets Private Limited and consequently, it became the Holding Company w.e.f. 30th March, 2007 by holding 72.43% Equity Shares of the Company. Almondz Capital Markets Private Limited had its wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Almondz Commodities Private Limited which in turn became subsidiary of the Company. During the year 2007-
Read More
The Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd is ₹700.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd is 39.75 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd is ₹7.72 and ₹23.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 203.24%, 6 Month at 93.15%, 3 Month at 64.86% and 1 Month at 42.74%.
