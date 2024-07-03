Summary

A Category-I Merchant Banker, Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd was incorporated Ashtan Capital and Management Services Pvt Ltd. in September 1991. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in May92 and its name got changed to Allianz Caoital & Manaaement Services Ltd in Nov.92. Later on, name of the Company was again changed to Almondz Capital & Management Services Limited in January 2007 and thereafter to Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited in 2013.The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 7, 2008 as a non deposit accepting non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) and is involved in providing loans and advances to corporations as well as sub-broker advisory services. The company, being an integrated financial services, was promoted by Ashwajit Singh. It provides a host of financial services like leasing, bill discounting, inter-corporate deposits, merchant banking, project advisory, corporate recruitment services and systems design and study. The Company obtained OTC dealership and is a Principal Member of the NSE.In 2007, Company acquired 75,10,000 Equity Shares of Almondz Capital Markets Private Limited and consequently, it became the Holding Company w.e.f. 30th March, 2007 by holding 72.43% Equity Shares of the Company. Almondz Capital Markets Private Limited had its wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Almondz Commodities Private Limited which in turn became subsidiary of the Company. During the year 2007-

