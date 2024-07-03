iifl-logo-icon 1
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd Share Price

24.84
(6.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.9
  • Day's High25.75
  • 52 Wk High23.42
  • Prev. Close23.41
  • Day's Low21.55
  • 52 Wk Low 7.72
  • Turnover (lac)4,268.09
  • P/E39.75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.53
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)700.96
  • Div. Yield0
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 30.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24

24

24.92

24.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.67

89.06

78.14

76.74

Net Worth

120.67

113.06

103.06

101.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.88

-16.34

29.9

-5.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

123.59

211.37

83.76

68.09

68.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

123.59

211.37

83.76

68.09

68.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.18

17.76

31.72

26.15

14.54

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Govind Prasad Agrawal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shyam Sunder lal gupta

Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Kumar.

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashu Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhupinder Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd

Summary

A Category-I Merchant Banker, Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd was incorporated Ashtan Capital and Management Services Pvt Ltd. in September 1991. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in May92 and its name got changed to Allianz Caoital & Manaaement Services Ltd in Nov.92. Later on, name of the Company was again changed to Almondz Capital & Management Services Limited in January 2007 and thereafter to Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited in 2013.The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 7, 2008 as a non deposit accepting non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) and is involved in providing loans and advances to corporations as well as sub-broker advisory services. The company, being an integrated financial services, was promoted by Ashwajit Singh. It provides a host of financial services like leasing, bill discounting, inter-corporate deposits, merchant banking, project advisory, corporate recruitment services and systems design and study. The Company obtained OTC dealership and is a Principal Member of the NSE.In 2007, Company acquired 75,10,000 Equity Shares of Almondz Capital Markets Private Limited and consequently, it became the Holding Company w.e.f. 30th March, 2007 by holding 72.43% Equity Shares of the Company. Almondz Capital Markets Private Limited had its wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Almondz Commodities Private Limited which in turn became subsidiary of the Company. During the year 2007-
Company FAQs

What is the Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd share price today?

The Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd is ₹700.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd is 39.75 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd is ₹7.72 and ₹23.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd?

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 203.24%, 6 Month at 93.15%, 3 Month at 64.86% and 1 Month at 42.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.17 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 30.82 %

