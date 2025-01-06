iifl-logo-icon 1
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.84
(6.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Avonmore Capital FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.88

-16.34

29.9

-5.6

Other operating items

Operating

-3.88

-16.34

29.9

-5.6

Capital expenditure

0.03

-0.03

0.01

0.01

Free cash flow

-3.85

-16.37

29.91

-5.59

Equity raised

153

149.11

125.02

98.13

Investing

0

2.12

-9.25

10.42

Financing

10.02

0.4

0

1.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

159.17

135.26

145.68

104.34

