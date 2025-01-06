Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.88
-16.34
29.9
-5.6
Other operating items
Operating
-3.88
-16.34
29.9
-5.6
Capital expenditure
0.03
-0.03
0.01
0.01
Free cash flow
-3.85
-16.37
29.91
-5.59
Equity raised
153
149.11
125.02
98.13
Investing
0
2.12
-9.25
10.42
Financing
10.02
0.4
0
1.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
159.17
135.26
145.68
104.34
