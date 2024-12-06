Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Committee Meeting for Further Issue of Shares under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Meeting of the Committee of Further Issue of Shares of the Board of Directors of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd held on December 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of the Meeting of the Committee of Further Issue of Shares of the Board of Directors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. The said Notice is also available at Companys website at www.avonmorecapital.in Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In furtherance to our earlier Notice dated October 29, 2024, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Thursday, the 14th November, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Yearly ended 30th September 2024 is preponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The REVISED date of the Board Meeting is Wednesday; November 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company has approved and taken on record the IND AS unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financaial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of holding of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30th 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following:1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March2024 and to consider and take on record Annual Accounts for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. The proposal of issue equity shares to the existing shareholders of the Company on Rights Basis as may be permitted under applicable law subject to such Regulatory/Statutory Approvals as may be required Outcome of Board Meeting hold on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 10th 2024 to consider inter alia the proposal of Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company and alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. The proposal if approved by the Board will be placed before the members for approval by Posal Ballot. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and in terms of Companys Code of Conduct the Trading Window for dealing in equity shares of the Company by all the designated person including their relatives of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect i.e. from today April 23 2024 till May12th 2024 (both days inclusive). This is to intimate that following are the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. 10th May,2024: 1. The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of 10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024