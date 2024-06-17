This is to intimate that following are the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. 10th May,2024: 1. The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of 10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR 2015, the Board of Director of the Company has fixed Friday, June 28, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of sub-division/spilt of existing Equity shares of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.06.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AVONMORE CAPITAL & MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AVONMORE CAPITAL & MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED (511589) RECORD DATE 28/06/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 28/06/2024 DR-662/2024-2025 i. ISIN No. INE323B01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 28/06/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.06.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240619-49 dated June 19, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code AVONMORE CAPITAL & MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED (511589) New ISIN No. INE323B01024 Remarks Sub-division of the Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 28-06-2024 (DR- 662/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.06.2024)