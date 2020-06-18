AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.12
8.97
9.04
7.73
Net Worth
9.52
9.37
9.44
8.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.2
0.29
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.72
9.57
9.73
8.58
Fixed Assets
0.4
0.32
0.46
0.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
2.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.06
0.06
0.01
Networking Capital
3.83
6.04
5.99
2.33
Inventories
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
5
Sundry Debtors
1.14
2.58
1.14
1.42
Debtor Days
570.63
Other Current Assets
2.8
4.97
5.06
1.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-1.43
-0.14
-0.41
Creditor Days
70.07
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.09
-0.08
-0.05
Cash
5.42
3.15
3.22
2.67
Total Assets
9.72
9.57
9.73
8.57
No Record Found
