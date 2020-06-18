iifl-logo-icon 1
AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

6.42
(1.90%)
Jun 18, 2020|01:08:47 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.12

8.97

9.04

7.73

Net Worth

9.52

9.37

9.44

8.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

0.2

0.29

0.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.72

9.57

9.73

8.58

Fixed Assets

0.4

0.32

0.46

0.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

2.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.06

0.06

0.01

Networking Capital

3.83

6.04

5.99

2.33

Inventories

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

5

Sundry Debtors

1.14

2.58

1.14

1.42

Debtor Days

570.63

Other Current Assets

2.8

4.97

5.06

1.36

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-1.43

-0.14

-0.41

Creditor Days

70.07

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.09

-0.08

-0.05

Cash

5.42

3.15

3.22

2.67

Total Assets

9.72

9.57

9.73

8.57

