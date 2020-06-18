AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.26
0.54
0.56
1.56
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Tax paid
0.04
-0.14
-0.1
-0.33
Working capital
1.87
-0.85
-0.77
1.57
Other operating items
Operating
2.96
-0.51
-0.38
2.73
Capital expenditure
0.63
0
0
0.12
Free cash flow
3.59
-0.51
-0.38
2.85
Equity raised
34.84
53.42
52.48
50.03
Investing
-8.34
-7.65
7.65
0
Financing
0.29
0
-0.1
-0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.38
45.25
59.65
52.81
