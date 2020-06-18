iifl-logo-icon 1
AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.42
(1.90%)
Jun 18, 2020|01:08:47 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.26

0.54

0.56

1.56

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Tax paid

0.04

-0.14

-0.1

-0.33

Working capital

1.87

-0.85

-0.77

1.57

Other operating items

Operating

2.96

-0.51

-0.38

2.73

Capital expenditure

0.63

0

0

0.12

Free cash flow

3.59

-0.51

-0.38

2.85

Equity raised

34.84

53.42

52.48

50.03

Investing

-8.34

-7.65

7.65

0

Financing

0.29

0

-0.1

-0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.38

45.25

59.65

52.81

