AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.42
(1.90%)
Jun 18, 2020|01:08:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.72

1.28

0.62

1.61

yoy growth (%)

-43.14

105.25

-61.28

-13.18

Raw materials

-0.56

-0.68

-0.04

-0.07

As % of sales

77.3

53.43

7.38

4.44

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.04

-0.02

As % of sales

4.93

2.3

6.7

1.72

Other costs

-0.12

-0.1

-0.17

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.58

7.93

28.52

9.76

Operating profit

0

0.46

0.35

1.35

OPM

0.17

36.32

57.38

84.05

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.03

0

0

-0.01

Other income

1.51

0.14

0.29

0.28

Profit before tax

1.26

0.54

0.56

1.56

Taxes

0.04

-0.14

-0.1

-0.33

Tax rate

3.45

-27.22

-18.81

-21.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.3

0.39

0.46

1.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.3

0.39

0.46

1.22

yoy growth (%)

226.59

-13.49

-62.36

-8.22

NPM

179.04

31.16

73.95

76.08

