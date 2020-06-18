Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.72
1.28
0.62
1.61
yoy growth (%)
-43.14
105.25
-61.28
-13.18
Raw materials
-0.56
-0.68
-0.04
-0.07
As % of sales
77.3
53.43
7.38
4.44
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.04
-0.02
As % of sales
4.93
2.3
6.7
1.72
Other costs
-0.12
-0.1
-0.17
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.58
7.93
28.52
9.76
Operating profit
0
0.46
0.35
1.35
OPM
0.17
36.32
57.38
84.05
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.03
0
0
-0.01
Other income
1.51
0.14
0.29
0.28
Profit before tax
1.26
0.54
0.56
1.56
Taxes
0.04
-0.14
-0.1
-0.33
Tax rate
3.45
-27.22
-18.81
-21.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.3
0.39
0.46
1.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.3
0.39
0.46
1.22
yoy growth (%)
226.59
-13.49
-62.36
-8.22
NPM
179.04
31.16
73.95
76.08
