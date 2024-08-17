SectorRealty
Open₹6.42
Prev. Close₹6.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.42
Day's Low₹6.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹238.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.26
P/E1.68
EPS3.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.12
8.97
9.04
7.73
Net Worth
9.52
9.37
9.44
8.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.72
1.28
0.62
1.61
yoy growth (%)
-43.14
105.25
-61.28
-13.18
Raw materials
-0.56
-0.68
-0.04
-0.07
As % of sales
77.3
53.43
7.38
4.44
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.04
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.26
0.54
0.56
1.56
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Tax paid
0.04
-0.14
-0.1
-0.33
Working capital
1.87
-0.85
-0.77
1.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.14
105.25
-61.28
-13.18
Op profit growth
-99.72
29.94
-73.56
-19.12
EBIT growth
136.31
-4.51
-63.55
-6.32
Net profit growth
226.59
-13.49
-62.36
-8.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
GAUTAM RIKABCHAND BHANDARI
Managing Director
JAYANTILAL R BHANDARI
Director
SURESHKUMAR MOHANLAL MEHTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AVTIL Enterprise Ltd
Summary
AVTIL Enterprise Ltd. (formerly known as Arun Varun Trade & Investment Ltd.) was incorporated in May 29th, 1982. The Companys main business activities are general trading and merchants, buying selling, trading, exchange, contract of all types of trade and investment instruments.In FY 2015, the Company made an Open Offer for acquisition of 1,04,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each from the shareholders of Arun Varun Trade and Investment Limited (AVTIL) by Mr. Gautam Bhandari and Mr. Jayantilal Bhandari (Acquirers) constituting 26% of the Issued, Subscribed, Paid - up Equity Share Capital having Voting Rights of the Target Company, pursuant to and in compliance with regulations 3(1) & 4 of the Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations 2011, as amended (SEBI (SAST) Regulations). Tentatively date of opening of the offer is Monday, October 19, 2015 & Date of closing of the offer is Monday, November 02, 2015, which is subject to change as per SEBI comments on open offer.The Company changed its name from Arun Varun Trade and Investment Limited to its present name AVTIL Enterprise Limited vide Special Resolution dated 02nd June 2016. The Company obtained all requisite approval for the said change in name from all the appropriate authorities.During the year under review 2017, the Company with necessary approval from all the appropriate authorities has changed its Main Object by inserting new line of business of Con
