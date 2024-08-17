iifl-logo-icon 1
AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Share Price

6.42
(1.90%)
Jun 18, 2020|01:08:47 PM

AVTIL Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

6.42

Prev. Close

6.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.42

Day's Low

6.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

238.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.26

P/E

1.68

EPS

3.82

Divi. Yield

0

AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

AVTIL Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AVTIL Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:14 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.40%

Non-Promoter- 50.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AVTIL Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.12

8.97

9.04

7.73

Net Worth

9.52

9.37

9.44

8.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.72

1.28

0.62

1.61

yoy growth (%)

-43.14

105.25

-61.28

-13.18

Raw materials

-0.56

-0.68

-0.04

-0.07

As % of sales

77.3

53.43

7.38

4.44

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.04

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.26

0.54

0.56

1.56

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Tax paid

0.04

-0.14

-0.1

-0.33

Working capital

1.87

-0.85

-0.77

1.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.14

105.25

-61.28

-13.18

Op profit growth

-99.72

29.94

-73.56

-19.12

EBIT growth

136.31

-4.51

-63.55

-6.32

Net profit growth

226.59

-13.49

-62.36

-8.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AVTIL Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

GAUTAM RIKABCHAND BHANDARI

Managing Director

JAYANTILAL R BHANDARI

Director

SURESHKUMAR MOHANLAL MEHTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AVTIL Enterprise Ltd

Summary

AVTIL Enterprise Ltd. (formerly known as Arun Varun Trade & Investment Ltd.) was incorporated in May 29th, 1982. The Companys main business activities are general trading and merchants, buying selling, trading, exchange, contract of all types of trade and investment instruments.In FY 2015, the Company made an Open Offer for acquisition of 1,04,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each from the shareholders of Arun Varun Trade and Investment Limited (AVTIL) by Mr. Gautam Bhandari and Mr. Jayantilal Bhandari (Acquirers) constituting 26% of the Issued, Subscribed, Paid - up Equity Share Capital having Voting Rights of the Target Company, pursuant to and in compliance with regulations 3(1) & 4 of the Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations 2011, as amended (SEBI (SAST) Regulations). Tentatively date of opening of the offer is Monday, October 19, 2015 & Date of closing of the offer is Monday, November 02, 2015, which is subject to change as per SEBI comments on open offer.The Company changed its name from Arun Varun Trade and Investment Limited to its present name AVTIL Enterprise Limited vide Special Resolution dated 02nd June 2016. The Company obtained all requisite approval for the said change in name from all the appropriate authorities.During the year under review 2017, the Company with necessary approval from all the appropriate authorities has changed its Main Object by inserting new line of business of Con
Read More

