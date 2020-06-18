AVTIL Enterprise Ltd Management Discussions

(i) Companys Performance:

Your Company had a marginal decrease in turnover and profitability as compared to Financial Year 2014-15. This is primarily due to the adverse market condition.

Your Company however looks forward for better performance during the current year.

(ii) Industry Structure and developments:

The on-going global depression has continued to affect the economies all around the world as a result of which India also has suffered economically in many sectors like Steel, Cement, Consumer Goods and other services. Notwithstanding the efforts of the Government to gear up the economy, the offtake has been low resulting in lower turnover and profits during the year under report. The huge losses provided for by the public sector banks would be an indication of depleted economic activities in many sectors of our economy. The brighter side of the picture however is the increase in the foreign exchange reserves that has crossed 360 billion dollars and relative stability of the Indian currency.

The Stock Exchange markets witnessed lower volumes and high volatility with index falling considerably depriving trading opportunities and profitability.

The drought conditions that prevailed during the year under report also affected the agricultural income and the consequent output levels causing inflationary trends and as a result, the interest level in general was also not lowered by the Banks to the expected levels to give a boost to the industrial activities.

However, during the ensuing year the monsoon is expected to be better, economic activities are likely to pick up and the global economy also might perform better which provides hopes for better performance.

(iii) Business Review:

Despite a general economic depression, your Company did well to maintain the average levels of income and profitability. Your Company however looks forward for better performance during the current year for various reasons stated above

(iv) Opportunities and Threats:

Your Company has made satisfactory progress during the year under review. The management of your Company continues to actively seek viable opportunities that will boost the profitability and long-term financial health of the Company.

Audit Committee under of your Company consistently oversees and identifies the risk and also suggest remedies for such risks.

(v) Outlook:

With positive developments stated as above, your Company anticipates the market conditions to improve and achieve a better growth in the coming years. Your Company always looks for opportunities to exploit any advantages the market would offer to improve the shareholders wealth.

(vi) Risks, Concerns and its Management:

The Company manages, monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. The Companys management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, codes of conduct and behaviors that govern how the Company conducts its business and manages associated risks.

The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

(vii) Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

Your Company has in place adequate interest control measures. There is continuous monitoring of all the activities and necessary creative measures are taken periodically to manage any unforeseen risk factors.

(viii) Material developments in human resources / industrial relations front, including number of people employed.

The Company provide a workplace environment that is safe, hygienic, humane, and which upholds the dignity of the employees. The Company creates systems and practices to ensure a harassment free workplace, where employees feel safe and secure in discharging their responsibilities.

They are 1 persons employed with your company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with Articles of Association of the Company and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Gautam R. Bhandari (Din No.00427678), Director is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and is eligible for reappointment.

The Board of Directors of your Company appointed Mr. Sureshkumar M. Mehta as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. September30, 2015 to hold the office till ensuing Annual General Meeting in accordance to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Necessary resolutions for the appointment /re-appointment of the aforesaid directors have been included in the notice convening the ensuing AGM and details of the proposal for appointment / re-appointment are mentioned in the explanatory statement of the notice.

Your directors recommend their appointment / re-appointment.

Brief resume of the Directors proposed to be appointed/ reappointed, nature of their experience in specific functional areas, disclosure of relationships between directors inter-se;Directorship held on other Companies and number of companies in which they hold membership/chairmanship of Board Committees as stipulated regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are provided at the end of the explanatory statement of the notice.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Director are as per Schedule IV of the Act. The Company has received declaration from the Independent Director of the Company confirming that he meets with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

All new Independent Directors (IDs) inducted into the Board are given an orientation. Presentations are made by Executive Director (ED) and Senior Management giving an overview of our operations, to familiarize the new IDs with the Companys business operations. The new IDs are given an orientation on our products, group structure and subsidiaries, Board constitution and procedures, matters reserved for the Board, and our major risks and risk management strategy.

The Policy on the Companys Familiarization Programme and Code of Conduct for Independent Directors can be accessed at http://avtradeinvest.com/code_of_conduct.html

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board. The exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues

COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is provided on Companys website at http://avtradeinvest.com/code_of_conduct.html.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013;

i. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts of the Company, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed;

ii. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year on 31st March, 2016 and Profit or Loss for the year ended as on that date;

iii. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

v. The Directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

vi. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place a proper and adequate system of internal control and the same is being reviewed commensurate with its size and nature of operations.

The Company has entrusted the internal & operational audit to M/s. Dixit Dattatray & Associates, FRN – 102665Wa reputed firm of Chartered Accountants. The main thrust of the internal audit process is test and review of controls, independent appraisal risks, business processes and benchmarking internal controls with best practices.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and Business Heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements made in this report in describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the statement or implied due to the influence of external and internal factors, which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.