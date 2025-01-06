iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Axel Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

51.86
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Axel Polymers Ltd

Axel Polymers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.12

0.07

0.28

0.25

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.28

-0.21

Tax paid

0.06

0.01

-0.05

-0.03

Working capital

17.99

-0.27

2.28

-1.65

Other operating items

Operating

17.8

-0.54

2.23

-1.64

Capital expenditure

4.96

0.75

0.35

0.79

Free cash flow

22.76

0.2

2.59

-0.85

Equity raised

4.62

-5.24

-6.16

-6.59

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

19.36

1.1

3.03

1.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.75

-3.94

-0.54

-5.88

Axel Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Axel Polymers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.