Axel Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.12
0.07
0.28
0.25
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.28
-0.21
Tax paid
0.06
0.01
-0.05
-0.03
Working capital
17.99
-0.27
2.28
-1.65
Other operating items
Operating
17.8
-0.54
2.23
-1.64
Capital expenditure
4.96
0.75
0.35
0.79
Free cash flow
22.76
0.2
2.59
-0.85
Equity raised
4.62
-5.24
-6.16
-6.59
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
19.36
1.1
3.03
1.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.75
-3.94
-0.54
-5.88
