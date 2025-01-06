Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.04
22.89
26.97
21.94
yoy growth (%)
0.62
-15.1
22.92
18.4
Raw materials
-17.57
-17.25
-21.9
-16.93
As % of sales
76.26
75.34
81.2
77.2
Employee costs
-1.76
-1.98
-1.49
-1.09
As % of sales
7.67
8.68
5.53
4.97
Other costs
-2.1
-2.26
-2.26
-2.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.14
9.88
8.38
12.69
Operating profit
1.59
1.39
1.31
1.12
OPM
6.91
6.09
4.87
5.13
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.28
-0.21
Interest expense
-1.11
-0.97
-0.79
-0.93
Other income
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.27
Profit before tax
0.12
0.07
0.28
0.25
Taxes
0.06
0.01
-0.05
-0.03
Tax rate
52.93
18.77
-19.05
-15.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.18
0.09
0.23
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.18
0.09
0.23
0.21
yoy growth (%)
101.57
-59.64
7.67
41.05
NPM
0.81
0.4
0.85
0.98
