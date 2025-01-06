iifl-logo-icon 1
Axel Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51.86
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.04

22.89

26.97

21.94

yoy growth (%)

0.62

-15.1

22.92

18.4

Raw materials

-17.57

-17.25

-21.9

-16.93

As % of sales

76.26

75.34

81.2

77.2

Employee costs

-1.76

-1.98

-1.49

-1.09

As % of sales

7.67

8.68

5.53

4.97

Other costs

-2.1

-2.26

-2.26

-2.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.14

9.88

8.38

12.69

Operating profit

1.59

1.39

1.31

1.12

OPM

6.91

6.09

4.87

5.13

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.28

-0.21

Interest expense

-1.11

-0.97

-0.79

-0.93

Other income

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.27

Profit before tax

0.12

0.07

0.28

0.25

Taxes

0.06

0.01

-0.05

-0.03

Tax rate

52.93

18.77

-19.05

-15.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.18

0.09

0.23

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.18

0.09

0.23

0.21

yoy growth (%)

101.57

-59.64

7.67

41.05

NPM

0.81

0.4

0.85

0.98

