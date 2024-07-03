SectorPlastic products
Open₹51.96
Prev. Close₹52.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹54.25
Day's Low₹51.13
52 Week's High₹76
52 Week's Low₹47.53
Book Value₹16.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.52
8.52
8.52
8.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.47
5.01
3.81
2.9
Net Worth
14.99
13.53
12.33
11.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.04
22.89
26.97
21.94
yoy growth (%)
0.62
-15.1
22.92
18.4
Raw materials
-17.57
-17.25
-21.9
-16.93
As % of sales
76.26
75.34
81.2
77.2
Employee costs
-1.76
-1.98
-1.49
-1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.12
0.07
0.28
0.25
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.28
-0.21
Tax paid
0.06
0.01
-0.05
-0.03
Working capital
17.99
-0.27
2.28
-1.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.62
-15.1
22.92
18.4
Op profit growth
14.1
6.09
16.82
-2.97
EBIT growth
17.44
-2.2
-9.22
19.32
Net profit growth
101.57
-59.64
7.67
41.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
A B Bodhanwala
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Thanky
Independent Director
Haresh Kothari
Independent Director
Umang Dasani
Non Executive Director
Dhara Gaurav Thanky
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jigardan Ajitdan Gadhvi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Axel Polymers Ltd
Summary
Axel Polymers Limited (AXEL) established in May, 1992, is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of Compounds Blends & Alloys of Engineering & Specialty Polymers and trading of polymer compounds. AXEL is the largest manufacturer of Engineering Thermoplastic Compounds in India, catering to Multinationals and Domestic Corporates; it has rich domain experience and in-depth knowledge of International and Local Polymers Market having a 3-decade strong operating history in the manufacturing of engineering polymers.The Scheme of Arrangement for the Amalgamation of Dhara Petrochemicals Private Limited (DPPL) with Axel Polymers Limited (APL) was implemented on 01.09.2021.
Read More
The Axel Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axel Polymers Ltd is ₹46.07 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Axel Polymers Ltd is 0 and 3.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axel Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axel Polymers Ltd is ₹47.53 and ₹76 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Axel Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.78%, 3 Years at -2.74%, 1 Year at 9.69%, 6 Month at -19.08%, 3 Month at -11.47% and 1 Month at -1.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.