Axel Polymers Ltd Share Price

54.09
(3.58%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open51.96
  • Day's High54.25
  • 52 Wk High76
  • Prev. Close52.22
  • Day's Low51.13
  • 52 Wk Low 47.53
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.07
  • Div. Yield0
Axel Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

51.96

Prev. Close

52.22

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

54.25

Day's Low

51.13

52 Week's High

76

52 Week's Low

47.53

Book Value

16.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Axel Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Axel Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Axel Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 38.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Axel Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.52

8.52

8.52

8.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.47

5.01

3.81

2.9

Net Worth

14.99

13.53

12.33

11.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.04

22.89

26.97

21.94

yoy growth (%)

0.62

-15.1

22.92

18.4

Raw materials

-17.57

-17.25

-21.9

-16.93

As % of sales

76.26

75.34

81.2

77.2

Employee costs

-1.76

-1.98

-1.49

-1.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.12

0.07

0.28

0.25

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.28

-0.21

Tax paid

0.06

0.01

-0.05

-0.03

Working capital

17.99

-0.27

2.28

-1.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.62

-15.1

22.92

18.4

Op profit growth

14.1

6.09

16.82

-2.97

EBIT growth

17.44

-2.2

-9.22

19.32

Net profit growth

101.57

-59.64

7.67

41.05

Axel Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Axel Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

A B Bodhanwala

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Thanky

Independent Director

Haresh Kothari

Independent Director

Umang Dasani

Non Executive Director

Dhara Gaurav Thanky

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jigardan Ajitdan Gadhvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Axel Polymers Ltd

Summary

Axel Polymers Limited (AXEL) established in May, 1992, is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of Compounds Blends & Alloys of Engineering & Specialty Polymers and trading of polymer compounds. AXEL is the largest manufacturer of Engineering Thermoplastic Compounds in India, catering to Multinationals and Domestic Corporates; it has rich domain experience and in-depth knowledge of International and Local Polymers Market having a 3-decade strong operating history in the manufacturing of engineering polymers.The Scheme of Arrangement for the Amalgamation of Dhara Petrochemicals Private Limited (DPPL) with Axel Polymers Limited (APL) was implemented on 01.09.2021.
Company FAQs

What is the Axel Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Axel Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Axel Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axel Polymers Ltd is ₹46.07 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Axel Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Axel Polymers Ltd is 0 and 3.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Axel Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axel Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axel Polymers Ltd is ₹47.53 and ₹76 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Axel Polymers Ltd?

Axel Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.78%, 3 Years at -2.74%, 1 Year at 9.69%, 6 Month at -19.08%, 3 Month at -11.47% and 1 Month at -1.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Axel Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Axel Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.16 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 38.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Axel Polymers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

