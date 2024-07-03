iifl-logo-icon 1
Axel Polymers Ltd Company Summary

53.94
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Axel Polymers Ltd Summary

Axel Polymers Limited (AXEL) established in May, 1992, is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of Compounds Blends & Alloys of Engineering & Specialty Polymers and trading of polymer compounds. AXEL is the largest manufacturer of Engineering Thermoplastic Compounds in India, catering to Multinationals and Domestic Corporates; it has rich domain experience and in-depth knowledge of International and Local Polymers Market having a 3-decade strong operating history in the manufacturing of engineering polymers.The Scheme of Arrangement for the Amalgamation of Dhara Petrochemicals Private Limited (DPPL) with Axel Polymers Limited (APL) was implemented on 01.09.2021.

