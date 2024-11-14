Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held Today i.e., on 3rd January 2025, appointed Mr. Tejas Bhatt as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 3rd January 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

AXEL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

AXEL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Reappointment Of Internal Auditor - FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 (5) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

AXEL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024