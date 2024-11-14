iifl-logo-icon 1
Axel Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

52
(-0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Axel Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held Today i.e., on 3rd January 2025, appointed Mr. Tejas Bhatt as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 3rd January 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
AXEL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
AXEL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Reappointment Of Internal Auditor - FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 (5) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
AXEL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
AXEL POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.