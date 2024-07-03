Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorETF
Open₹12.31
Prev. Close₹12.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.37
Day's High₹12.35
Day's Low₹12.19
52 Week's High₹14
52 Week's Low₹9.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,644.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The Axis AAA Bond Plus SDL ETF-2026 Matur. Reg. Growth shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axis AAA Bond Plus SDL ETF-2026 Matur. Reg. Growth is ₹1644.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Axis AAA Bond Plus SDL ETF-2026 Matur. Reg. Growth is 0 and 4.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axis AAA Bond Plus SDL ETF-2026 Matur. Reg. Growth stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axis AAA Bond Plus SDL ETF-2026 Matur. Reg. Growth is ₹9.5 and ₹14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Axis AAA Bond Plus SDL ETF-2026 Matur. Reg. Growth's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.93%, 3 Years at 5.54%, 1 Year at 7.45%, 6 Month at 3.55%, 3 Month at 1.91% and 1 Month at 0.41%.
