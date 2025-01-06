iifl-logo-icon 1
B C C Fuba India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

148.3
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR B C C Fuba India Ltd

B C C Fuba India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

-1.08

-0.62

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.37

-0.22

-0.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.54

1.78

5.13

-0.14

Other operating items

Operating

1.7

0.31

4.27

-0.39

Capital expenditure

1.19

1.74

1.79

1.04

Free cash flow

2.89

2.05

6.06

0.64

Equity raised

-6.67

-4.86

-3.49

-20.92

Investing

0.01

0

0

0.01

Financing

4.96

2.9

-8.13

20.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.19

0.08

-5.55

0.62

