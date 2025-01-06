B C C Fuba India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
-1.08
-0.62
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.37
-0.22
-0.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.54
1.78
5.13
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
1.7
0.31
4.27
-0.39
Capital expenditure
1.19
1.74
1.79
1.04
Free cash flow
2.89
2.05
6.06
0.64
Equity raised
-6.67
-4.86
-3.49
-20.92
Investing
0.01
0
0
0.01
Financing
4.96
2.9
-8.13
20.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.19
0.08
-5.55
0.62
