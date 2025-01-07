iifl-logo-icon 1
B C C Fuba India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

155.7
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.45

47.37

14.75

9.02

yoy growth (%)

-6.17

221.16

63.43

18.53

Raw materials

-38.73

-43.03

-11.98

-6.08

As % of sales

87.14

90.84

81.22

67.38

Employee costs

-2.25

-2.32

-1.34

-1.15

As % of sales

5.07

4.89

9.09

12.79

Other costs

-2.31

-2.4

-2.18

-1.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.2

5.06

14.83

20.87

Operating profit

1.14

-0.38

-0.76

-0.09

OPM

2.57

-0.8

-5.15

-1.05

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.37

-0.22

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.39

-0.41

-0.16

-0.05

Other income

0.16

0.09

0.52

0.16

Profit before tax

0.54

-1.08

-0.62

-0.11

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.54

-1.08

-0.62

-0.11

Exceptional items

0.04

0.14

0

0

Net profit

0.59

-0.94

-0.62

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-162.37

50.5

441.5

-84.34

NPM

1.32

-1.99

-4.26

-1.28

