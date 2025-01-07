Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.45
47.37
14.75
9.02
yoy growth (%)
-6.17
221.16
63.43
18.53
Raw materials
-38.73
-43.03
-11.98
-6.08
As % of sales
87.14
90.84
81.22
67.38
Employee costs
-2.25
-2.32
-1.34
-1.15
As % of sales
5.07
4.89
9.09
12.79
Other costs
-2.31
-2.4
-2.18
-1.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.2
5.06
14.83
20.87
Operating profit
1.14
-0.38
-0.76
-0.09
OPM
2.57
-0.8
-5.15
-1.05
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.37
-0.22
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.39
-0.41
-0.16
-0.05
Other income
0.16
0.09
0.52
0.16
Profit before tax
0.54
-1.08
-0.62
-0.11
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.54
-1.08
-0.62
-0.11
Exceptional items
0.04
0.14
0
0
Net profit
0.59
-0.94
-0.62
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-162.37
50.5
441.5
-84.34
NPM
1.32
-1.99
-4.26
-1.28
