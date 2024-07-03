SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹146.5
Prev. Close₹141.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹141.63
Day's High₹148.3
Day's Low₹138.15
52 Week's High₹142.35
52 Week's Low₹47.53
Book Value₹13.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)227.05
P/E64.2
EPS2.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.31
15.31
15.31
15.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.16
0.37
-1.89
-2.76
Net Worth
19.47
15.68
13.42
12.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.45
47.37
14.75
9.02
yoy growth (%)
-6.17
221.16
63.43
18.53
Raw materials
-38.73
-43.03
-11.98
-6.08
As % of sales
87.14
90.84
81.22
67.38
Employee costs
-2.25
-2.32
-1.34
-1.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
-1.08
-0.62
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.37
-0.22
-0.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.54
1.78
5.13
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.17
221.16
63.43
18.53
Op profit growth
-399.33
-49.64
697.63
-85.18
EBIT growth
-239.3
45.88
654.77
-91.49
Net profit growth
-162.37
50.5
441.5
-84.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Chandervir Singh Juneja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Richa Bansali
Non Executive Director
Mona Tayal
Executive Director & CEO
Abhinav Bhardwaj
Non Executive Director
Anurag Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Kumar Yadav
Non Executive Director
Alka Gupta
Non Executive Director
Manju
Additional Director
Ritesh Kumar Kapoor
Reports by B C C Fuba India Ltd
Summary
BCC Fuba India Ltd (BCC), incorporated in Sep.85 was promoted by D R Bhagat and his Associates in collaboration with Fuba Hans Kolbe & Co, and DEG, both of Germany entered the Indian market in 1990 as a manufacturers of Single Sided, Double Sided and Multilayered (up to 8 layers) Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The Company is the single largest manufacturer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in Europe. DEG is a German financial company established for investment in developing countries. Together, these two collaborators held about 20% of the Companys equity.BCC Fuba manufactures professional grade PCBs- multilayer boards (cap.: 3000 sq mtr pa), double sided (cap.: 14,600 sq mtr pa) and single sided (cap.: 5800 sq mtr pa).As on 31 Mar.96, the Companys Net Worth had eroded more than 50% of the peak net worth of the Company. During the past five years, the company was making losses due to the violation of 75% buy-back agreement by BCCs foreign collaborator; low demand for indigenous PCBs and the severe competition from the competitors and various other reasons. As a result it was declared a sick company and was referred to BIFR.
Read More
The B C C Fuba India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B C C Fuba India Ltd is ₹227.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B C C Fuba India Ltd is 64.2 and 10.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B C C Fuba India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B C C Fuba India Ltd is ₹47.53 and ₹142.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B C C Fuba India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.68%, 3 Years at 78.95%, 1 Year at 126.98%, 6 Month at 121.12%, 3 Month at 49.16% and 1 Month at 66.20%.
