B C C Fuba India Ltd Share Price

148.3
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open146.5
  • Day's High148.3
  • 52 Wk High142.35
  • Prev. Close141.25
  • Day's Low138.15
  • 52 Wk Low 47.53
  • Turnover (lac)141.63
  • P/E64.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.88
  • EPS2.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)227.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

B C C Fuba India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

146.5

Prev. Close

141.25

Turnover(Lac.)

141.63

Day's High

148.3

Day's Low

138.15

52 Week's High

142.35

52 Week's Low

47.53

Book Value

13.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

227.05

P/E

64.2

EPS

2.2

Divi. Yield

0

B C C Fuba India Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

B C C Fuba India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

B C C Fuba India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.47%

Foreign: 3.47%

Indian: 29.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 66.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

B C C Fuba India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.31

15.31

15.31

15.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.16

0.37

-1.89

-2.76

Net Worth

19.47

15.68

13.42

12.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.45

47.37

14.75

9.02

yoy growth (%)

-6.17

221.16

63.43

18.53

Raw materials

-38.73

-43.03

-11.98

-6.08

As % of sales

87.14

90.84

81.22

67.38

Employee costs

-2.25

-2.32

-1.34

-1.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

-1.08

-0.62

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.37

-0.22

-0.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.54

1.78

5.13

-0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.17

221.16

63.43

18.53

Op profit growth

-399.33

-49.64

697.63

-85.18

EBIT growth

-239.3

45.88

654.77

-91.49

Net profit growth

-162.37

50.5

441.5

-84.34

No Record Found

B C C Fuba India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT B C C Fuba India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Chandervir Singh Juneja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Richa Bansali

Non Executive Director

Mona Tayal

Executive Director & CEO

Abhinav Bhardwaj

Non Executive Director

Anurag Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Kumar Yadav

Non Executive Director

Alka Gupta

Non Executive Director

Manju

Additional Director

Ritesh Kumar Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B C C Fuba India Ltd

Summary

BCC Fuba India Ltd (BCC), incorporated in Sep.85 was promoted by D R Bhagat and his Associates in collaboration with Fuba Hans Kolbe & Co, and DEG, both of Germany entered the Indian market in 1990 as a manufacturers of Single Sided, Double Sided and Multilayered (up to 8 layers) Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The Company is the single largest manufacturer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in Europe. DEG is a German financial company established for investment in developing countries. Together, these two collaborators held about 20% of the Companys equity.BCC Fuba manufactures professional grade PCBs- multilayer boards (cap.: 3000 sq mtr pa), double sided (cap.: 14,600 sq mtr pa) and single sided (cap.: 5800 sq mtr pa).As on 31 Mar.96, the Companys Net Worth had eroded more than 50% of the peak net worth of the Company. During the past five years, the company was making losses due to the violation of 75% buy-back agreement by BCCs foreign collaborator; low demand for indigenous PCBs and the severe competition from the competitors and various other reasons. As a result it was declared a sick company and was referred to BIFR.
Company FAQs

What is the B C C Fuba India Ltd share price today?

The B C C Fuba India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of B C C Fuba India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B C C Fuba India Ltd is ₹227.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B C C Fuba India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B C C Fuba India Ltd is 64.2 and 10.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B C C Fuba India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B C C Fuba India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B C C Fuba India Ltd is ₹47.53 and ₹142.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B C C Fuba India Ltd?

B C C Fuba India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.68%, 3 Years at 78.95%, 1 Year at 126.98%, 6 Month at 121.12%, 3 Month at 49.16% and 1 Month at 66.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B C C Fuba India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B C C Fuba India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.82 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 66.98 %

