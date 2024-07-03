Summary

BCC Fuba India Ltd (BCC), incorporated in Sep.85 was promoted by D R Bhagat and his Associates in collaboration with Fuba Hans Kolbe & Co, and DEG, both of Germany entered the Indian market in 1990 as a manufacturers of Single Sided, Double Sided and Multilayered (up to 8 layers) Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The Company is the single largest manufacturer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in Europe. DEG is a German financial company established for investment in developing countries. Together, these two collaborators held about 20% of the Companys equity.BCC Fuba manufactures professional grade PCBs- multilayer boards (cap.: 3000 sq mtr pa), double sided (cap.: 14,600 sq mtr pa) and single sided (cap.: 5800 sq mtr pa).As on 31 Mar.96, the Companys Net Worth had eroded more than 50% of the peak net worth of the Company. During the past five years, the company was making losses due to the violation of 75% buy-back agreement by BCCs foreign collaborator; low demand for indigenous PCBs and the severe competition from the competitors and various other reasons. As a result it was declared a sick company and was referred to BIFR.

