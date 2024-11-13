Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BCC FUBA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Sixty-Fifth (65th) meeting of Board of Directors of B C C Fuba India Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th day of November 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at 109 Wing II Hans Bhawan Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi Delhi-110002 India inter-alia to: 1. consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. consider and take note the Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Non applicability of Compliance with Statement of Deviation or variation as per Regulation 32 of the SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial results for the half year and quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

BCC FUBA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

BCC FUBA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Reg 30 Outcome of Board meeting for the approval of Financial Results and Financial Statement for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024