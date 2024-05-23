To the Members of B C C FUBA INDIA LIMITED (CIN: L51395HP1985PLC012209)

Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of B C C FUBA INDIA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its Profit (including other comprehensive loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act

with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all the relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communications.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (B)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(vi) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(vii) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (B)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according

to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements; - refer note 41 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. - refer note 39 to the financial statements.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) (i) and (iv) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

i. The Company have not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

ii. The Company has migrated to a upgraded version of the accounting software from legacy accounting software during the year. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the upgraded version of the software, except in respect of legacy accounting software where audit trail feature was not enabled, as described in note 44 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of upgraded version of the accounting software.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report u/s 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Bhagi Bhardwaj Gaur & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 007895N

Per Vijay Kumar Bhardwaj

Partner

Membership No. 086426 UDIN: 24086426BKAUQU9349

Place: New Delhi Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the

financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations received by us, we report that all title deeds of immovable properties of the company are held in the name of the company. However, we express no opinion on the validity of the title of the company to these properties.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1948 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is reasonable. We are informed that the discrepancies identified on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) As disclosed in note 46 (h) to the financial statements, the company has been sanctioned working capital and cash credit limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from bank on the basis for security of current assets of the company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of financials statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company on account of timing difference in reporting to the banks and routine book closure process of the Company and the details where are as follows:

(INR in Hundreds)

Class of Assets Quarter ending Value as per books of account (INR in Hundreds) (A) Value as per quarterly return/statement (INR in Hundreds) (B) Discrepancy (A-B) Inventories June 30, 2023 7,43,457.36 7,39,261.95 4,195.41 Inventories September 30, 2023 6,10,409.29 6,37,953.42 (27,544.13) Inventories December 31, 2023 6,84,156.29 7,22,983.35 (38,827.06) Inventories March 31, 2024 6,10,672.56 6,24,142.26 (13,469.69) Trade Receivable June 30, 2023 12,05,547.02 10,68,374.39 1,37,172.63 Trade Receivable September 30, 2023 8,88,053.63 7,85,463.46 1,02,590.18 Trade Receivable December 31, 2023 6,49,318.66 5,56,652.28 92,666.38 Trade Receivable March 31, 2024 8,91,403.94 8,06,413.36 84,990.58

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not provided any loans or provided any advances in the nature of

(b) The investments made during the year by the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company does not have any outstanding loans and advances in the nature of loans at the beginning of the year nor has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to investments made.

(v) On the basis of information and explanations given to us and our scrutiny of Companys records, in our opinion, the company has not accepted any deposits or amount, which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, Para 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of the products of the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company examined by us, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of excise, VAT, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no undisputed dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other Statutory dues were in arrears as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs or duty of Excise or Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues, which have not been deposited to the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount (INR in Hundreds) Period to which amount relates (Financial year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowances and additions to taxable income. 3,541.54 2018-19 Commissioner of Income tax (appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction to be recorded in the books of accounts that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and also there is no previously unrecorded income and related assets to be recorded in the books of account during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year and there has been no utilisation during the current year of the term loans obtained by the Company during any previous years. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has no subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, clause (ix) (e) and clause (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable on the company.

(x) (a) The company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt

instruments) during the year. Hence, comments under Para 3(x)(a) of the Order are not called for.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review. Hence, the comments under Para 3(x)(b) of the Order are not called for.

(xi) (a) Based on the examinations of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year.

(xii) According to the information and the explanations provided to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, the requirements of Para 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and the explanations provided to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the report of the Internal Auditor of the Company for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and the explanations provided to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, the comments under Para 3(xv) of the Order are not called for.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, Para 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, Para

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Para 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of Para 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfill the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Bhagi Bhardwaj Gaur & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 007895N Per Vijay Kumar Bhardwaj Partner

Membership No. 086426 UDIN: 24086426BKAUQU9349

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of B C C FUBA INDIA LIMITED ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls with, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements

in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Bhagi Bhardwaj Gaur & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 007895N Per Vijay Kumar Bhardwaj Partner

Membership No. 086426 UDIN: 24086426BKAUQU9349

Place: New Delhi Date: May 23, 2024