Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,132.3
|61.08
|52,491.31
|261.63
|0.82
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,480.75
|70.24
|39,778.09
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
207.65
|28.33
|12,884.2
|150.26
|1.73
|1,171.81
|96.35
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
464.3
|60.46
|10,536.32
|50.03
|0.54
|712.33
|83.59
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,137.75
|90.2
|10,450.72
|33.48
|0.14
|420.55
|184.26
No Record Found
