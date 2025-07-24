Sector
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
48.93
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
48.93
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,132.3
|61.08
|52,491.31
|261.63
|0.82
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,480.75
|70.24
|39,778.09
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
207.65
|28.33
|12,884.2
|150.26
|1.73
|1,171.81
|96.35
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
464.3
|60.46
|10,536.32
|50.03
|0.54
|712.33
|83.59
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,137.75
|90.2
|10,450.72
|33.48
|0.14
|420.55
|184.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dalbirpal Saini.
Whole Time Director
Sanjay Patil
Non Executive Director
Arti Saini
Non Executive Director
Akshay Saini.
Non Executive Director
Mr. Rahul Saini
Independent Director
Vijay G Kalantri
Independent Director
Laxmidas V Merchant
Independent Director
Sanjay N Damani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerana Bhargav Gor.
15th Flr 1501-B Universal Majs,
PL Lokhande Marg G.M.Link Rd,
Maharashtra - 400043
Tel: 022-6249 0801
Website: http://www.bdi-group.org
Email: cs@bdi-group.org
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by B. D. Industries Pune Ltd
