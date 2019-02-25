B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.42
5.19
14.85
14.7
Net Worth
9.93
10.7
20.36
20.21
Minority Interest
Debt
66.01
66.14
66.67
59.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
75.94
76.84
87.03
80.16
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.16
0.39
0.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.6
3.25
7.05
6.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.12
0
0
Networking Capital
71.7
72.81
79.18
71.54
Inventories
79.74
81.84
96.49
103.42
Inventory Days
14,260.22
4,446.95
1,120.81
1,248.65
Sundry Debtors
7.79
7.76
18.8
8.38
Debtor Days
1,393.11
421.65
218.37
101.17
Other Current Assets
15.06
15.12
15.49
15.38
Sundry Creditors
-3.49
-3.67
-17.69
-9.89
Creditor Days
624.13
199.41
205.48
119.4
Other Current Liabilities
-27.4
-28.24
-33.91
-45.75
Cash
0.38
0.51
0.42
1.89
Total Assets
75.94
76.85
87.04
80.17
