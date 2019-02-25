iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.05
(4.99%)
Feb 25, 2019|02:29:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B Nanji Enterprises Ltd

B Nanji Enterps. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.78

-0.18

0

0.65

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.05

-0.17

-0.22

Tax paid

0.01

0

0.13

-0.21

Working capital

-1.97

-12.72

-6.55

-9.48

Other operating items

Operating

-2.77

-12.95

-6.57

-9.26

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

-0.08

-0.06

Free cash flow

-2.77

-12.92

-6.66

-9.32

Equity raised

10.37

20.21

29.4

28.51

Investing

0.35

-3.8

0.8

0.47

Financing

54.95

43.25

37.08

39.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.9

46.74

60.61

59.47

B Nanji Enterps. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B Nanji Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.