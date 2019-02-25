B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.78
-0.18
0
0.65
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.05
-0.17
-0.22
Tax paid
0.01
0
0.13
-0.21
Working capital
-1.97
-12.72
-6.55
-9.48
Other operating items
Operating
-2.77
-12.95
-6.57
-9.26
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
-0.08
-0.06
Free cash flow
-2.77
-12.92
-6.66
-9.32
Equity raised
10.37
20.21
29.4
28.51
Investing
0.35
-3.8
0.8
0.47
Financing
54.95
43.25
37.08
39.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
62.9
46.74
60.61
59.47
