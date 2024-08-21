iifl-logo-icon 1
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Share Price

9.05
(4.99%)
Feb 25, 2019|02:29:15 PM

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

9.05

Prev. Close

8.62

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

9.05

Day's Low

9.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:21 PM
Mar-2022Sep-2021Jun-2021Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.57%

Non-Promoter- 43.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.42

5.19

14.85

14.7

Net Worth

9.93

10.7

20.36

20.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.04

6.71

31.42

30.23

yoy growth (%)

-69.61

-78.62

3.94

24.09

Raw materials

-2.33

-4.9

-9.09

-10.63

As % of sales

114.59

73.03

28.95

35.17

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.35

-0.91

-0.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.78

-0.18

0

0.65

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.05

-0.17

-0.22

Tax paid

0.01

0

0.13

-0.21

Working capital

-1.97

-12.72

-6.55

-9.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.61

-78.62

3.94

24.09

Op profit growth

84.69

-111.02

-1.8

-23.31

EBIT growth

325.63

-102.4

-8.28

-2.89

Net profit growth

339.28

-221.09

-67.33

-62.92

No Record Found

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT B Nanji Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B N Padsala

Executive Director

S B Padsala

Independent Director

Kamlesh R Dhanopia

Independent Director

Parth Parikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B Nanji Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1981-82, B Nanji Enterprises primarily engaged in construction and land development, it diversified by setting up an aluminium rolling mill and an aluminium extrusion plant for the manufacture of aluminium slugs, circles and aluminium collapsible tubes. It came out with a public issue in Jul.94 for the above diversifications. The company commenced commercial production of collapsible tubes and aluminium bottles, having taken over the business activity of Supreme Conchem from 1 Apr.95.The company is marketing its product to Procter & Gamble, Dabur India, Crosland Research Lab, United Phosphorus, etc. It is expanding its customer base by export to the UK and Africa.The company has prepared the expansion plan in the real estate business activity at a total cost of Rs 22.31 cr. The company proposes to finance this expenditure by issue of equity shares on right basis to shareholders and at a premium of Rs 4 to the public.
