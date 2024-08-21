Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹9.05
Prev. Close₹8.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹9.05
Day's Low₹9.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.42
5.19
14.85
14.7
Net Worth
9.93
10.7
20.36
20.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.04
6.71
31.42
30.23
yoy growth (%)
-69.61
-78.62
3.94
24.09
Raw materials
-2.33
-4.9
-9.09
-10.63
As % of sales
114.59
73.03
28.95
35.17
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.35
-0.91
-0.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.78
-0.18
0
0.65
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.05
-0.17
-0.22
Tax paid
0.01
0
0.13
-0.21
Working capital
-1.97
-12.72
-6.55
-9.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.61
-78.62
3.94
24.09
Op profit growth
84.69
-111.02
-1.8
-23.31
EBIT growth
325.63
-102.4
-8.28
-2.89
Net profit growth
339.28
-221.09
-67.33
-62.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B N Padsala
Executive Director
S B Padsala
Independent Director
Kamlesh R Dhanopia
Independent Director
Parth Parikh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by B Nanji Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1981-82, B Nanji Enterprises primarily engaged in construction and land development, it diversified by setting up an aluminium rolling mill and an aluminium extrusion plant for the manufacture of aluminium slugs, circles and aluminium collapsible tubes. It came out with a public issue in Jul.94 for the above diversifications. The company commenced commercial production of collapsible tubes and aluminium bottles, having taken over the business activity of Supreme Conchem from 1 Apr.95.The company is marketing its product to Procter & Gamble, Dabur India, Crosland Research Lab, United Phosphorus, etc. It is expanding its customer base by export to the UK and Africa.The company has prepared the expansion plan in the real estate business activity at a total cost of Rs 22.31 cr. The company proposes to finance this expenditure by issue of equity shares on right basis to shareholders and at a premium of Rs 4 to the public.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.