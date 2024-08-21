iifl-logo-icon 1
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1981-82, B Nanji Enterprises primarily engaged in construction and land development, it diversified by setting up an aluminium rolling mill and an aluminium extrusion plant for the manufacture of aluminium slugs, circles and aluminium collapsible tubes. It came out with a public issue in Jul.94 for the above diversifications. The company commenced commercial production of collapsible tubes and aluminium bottles, having taken over the business activity of Supreme Conchem from 1 Apr.95.The company is marketing its product to Procter & Gamble, Dabur India, Crosland Research Lab, United Phosphorus, etc. It is expanding its customer base by export to the UK and Africa.The company has prepared the expansion plan in the real estate business activity at a total cost of Rs 22.31 cr. The company proposes to finance this expenditure by issue of equity shares on right basis to shareholders and at a premium of Rs 4 to the public.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.