|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.04
6.71
31.42
30.23
yoy growth (%)
-69.61
-78.62
3.94
24.09
Raw materials
-2.33
-4.9
-9.09
-10.63
As % of sales
114.59
73.03
28.95
35.17
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.35
-0.91
-0.92
As % of sales
14.83
5.26
2.92
3.06
Other costs
-0.63
-2.12
-15.34
-12.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.07
31.64
48.82
41.32
Operating profit
-1.23
-0.66
6.06
6.17
OPM
-60.5
-9.95
19.3
20.43
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.05
-0.17
-0.22
Interest expense
0
0
-7.58
-7.62
Other income
0.48
0.54
1.69
2.32
Profit before tax
-0.78
-0.18
0
0.65
Taxes
0.01
0
0.13
-0.21
Tax rate
-1.54
-4.24
2,631.88
-32.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.76
-0.17
0.14
0.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.76
-0.17
0.14
0.44
yoy growth (%)
339.28
-221.09
-67.33
-62.92
NPM
-37.72
-2.6
0.46
1.46
