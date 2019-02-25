iifl-logo-icon 1
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.05
(4.99%)
Feb 25, 2019|02:29:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR B Nanji Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.04

6.71

31.42

30.23

yoy growth (%)

-69.61

-78.62

3.94

24.09

Raw materials

-2.33

-4.9

-9.09

-10.63

As % of sales

114.59

73.03

28.95

35.17

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.35

-0.91

-0.92

As % of sales

14.83

5.26

2.92

3.06

Other costs

-0.63

-2.12

-15.34

-12.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.07

31.64

48.82

41.32

Operating profit

-1.23

-0.66

6.06

6.17

OPM

-60.5

-9.95

19.3

20.43

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.05

-0.17

-0.22

Interest expense

0

0

-7.58

-7.62

Other income

0.48

0.54

1.69

2.32

Profit before tax

-0.78

-0.18

0

0.65

Taxes

0.01

0

0.13

-0.21

Tax rate

-1.54

-4.24

2,631.88

-32.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.76

-0.17

0.14

0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.76

-0.17

0.14

0.44

yoy growth (%)

339.28

-221.09

-67.33

-62.92

NPM

-37.72

-2.6

0.46

1.46

