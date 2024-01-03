B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.7
8.7
8.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
116.77
94.9
78.72
Net Worth
125.47
103.6
87.42
Minority Interest
Debt
48.54
40.83
53.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.31
1.97
1.98
Total Liabilities
176.32
146.4
142.79
Fixed Assets
55.29
46.94
53.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.99
2.08
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.25
0.23
Networking Capital
87.26
68.88
65.96
Inventories
59.86
54.95
50.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.8
22.44
25.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
58.25
40.54
45.36
Sundry Creditors
-22.17
-14.4
-19.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-37.48
-34.65
-36.01
Cash
28.53
28.24
22.77
Total Assets
176.32
146.39
142.79
