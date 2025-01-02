Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.7
8.7
8.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
116.77
94.9
78.72
Net Worth
125.47
103.6
87.42
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
588.76
346.22
224.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
588.76
346.22
224.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.43
7.07
3.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Brij Kishore Goyal
Whole-time Director
RAJENDRA KUMAR GOYAL
Whole-time Director
GOPAL GOYAL
Executive Director
Uppal Goyal
Executive Director
Yash Goyal
Independent Director
MOHIT BHANDARI
Independent Director
KHUSHBOO PATODI
Independent Director
Brij Mohan Maheshwari
Independent Director
Ravindra Karoda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Jhala
The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
