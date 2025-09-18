iifl-logo

BR Goyal Infra Wins ₹125.85 Crore Road Contract in Nashik

18 Sep 2025 , 12:48 PM

BR Goyal Infrastructure Ltd said its order book stood at ₹1,442.93 crore at the end of August, underscoring a steady pipeline of projects across multiple segments. The company added that between April and August this year it secured contracts worth ₹434.30 crore, covering roads, building construction, wastewater treatment and toll collection. Management said the new wins point to sustained execution strength and healthy demand momentum.

Separately, BRG Infra announced a ₹125.85-crore order from the Public Works Region, Nashik, for widening and improving the Adgaon Girnare Waghera Harsul Ozarkhed road in Maharashtra.

The work spans two key stretches in Trimbakeshwar taluka of Nashik district and is scheduled for completion within 18 months. Active in roads, highways, bridges, wastewater projects and toll operations, BRG Infra said the latest orders add to its diversified portfolio and expanding geographic reach.

On September 18, 2025, BR Goyal Infrastructure shares are trading at ₹157.70 at 12:45 pm. This is a 2.94% gain. BR Goyal Infrastructure shares have gained 4.13% in the last 5 days, dipped 6.3% in the last month, 34% in the last six months and 10% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

